La Ronde kicks off fundraising campaign

Centre Culturel La Ronde has launched a fundraising campaign for its new building.

The event was held Saturday afternoon on Mountjoy Street North, where La Ronde’s old building used to stand.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $6.5 million. The previous building was damaged in a 2015 fire and was demolished in 2017.

The fundraising launch has been delayed because of COVID-19, said the centre's executive director Lisa Bertrand.

So far, La Ronde has raised $3.5 million. The organization is still waiting for two government grants and is hoping to raise $500,000 to $700,000 from the community, Bertrand said.

“We’re at a good start. In French, it’s Batir Ensemble, that’s our theme, it means build together,” she said. “These grants take a long time. If we don’t get the grants, we’re still going to continue and we will get this building one day or another. We got to start somewhere.”

Live entertainment was provided by Dansons La Ronde and local musicians such as Cindy Doire and Lapointe family. Céleste Lévis, who was a headliner of the event, performed songs from her new Christmas album.

A 20-foot Christmas tree with red bows was set up near the stage. Each bow represented a donation made in the past month, Bertrand said.

“Everything here today is pretty much donated. The lights on the tree were from Timmins Home Hardware, the bows were donated from McCabe Promotional. The community really came together,” Bertrand said. “The design of the thermometer was created by the Timmins Print Solutions and the sign was made by John’s Neon Signs. The frame was made by Polar Bear Windows and Doors.”

After the event, in addition to the $3.5 million, La Ronde received $5,545 in bow donations and $56,045 from various organizations and individuals.

“I’m super proud of this event and my fundraising committee,” Bertrand said. “Super proud of the work we’ve done in the last month.”

Physical distancing rules were in place during the event. Each guest was assigned a seat and security guards were on hand to ensure rules were followed.

Story continues

“We followed the guidance of the Porcupine Health Unit,” Bertrand noted. “We were guided and they liked our plan, we submitted our plan. It’s very, very monitored.”

Donations for the new building can be made by calling La Ronde at 705-267-840 or by sending an email to info@larondetimmins.ca.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com