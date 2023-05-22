La Rochelle's miracle win over Leinster had nothing to do with the referee - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Saturday’s European Champions Cup final had everything – some brilliant rugby, a bit of refereeing controversy, an off the field ‘incident’ at half time and post-match allegations of disrespect and finger wagging at Jaco Peyper. All of the off-field incidents were first reported in the Irish press and though they might not be essentials for pure rugby fans, and certainly not the tournament organisers, European Professional Club Rugby (“EPCR”), for journalists this list is more than welcome.

A few weeks back I was criticised for criticising the choice of venue for the final. Some pointed out the technicality that the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, is not classed as Leinster’s ground. That might be so, but it does not alter the argument that it is much fairer to hold the final in a city in a neutral country. If that was done you would not get a repeat of the allegations made by both the La Rochelle club and Irishman, Ronan O’Gara, their head coach, of unfavourable treatment being given to what they firmly believed to be the home team.

It is surely possible to look at which countries are not represented at the quarter-final stage and to look to such as hosts. You might get the finals being held more often in Italy, Scotland or Wales, but that would be no bad thing, and it would stop this sort of allegation and ill-feeling.

It seems that rancour began even before the kick-off, with Gregory Alldritt, the La Rochelle captain, reportedly accusing his opposite number, James Ryan, of being disrespectful at the coin toss. Depending on which account you read, this was either because Ryan refused to look Alldritt in the eye or, conversely, stared at him, and that Ryan was late.

The versions of the staring story are mutually incompatible and, moreover, you have no right to dictate how an opponent looks at you when you meet. What you are entitled to expect is that your opponent is not late for this pre-match event. The remedy for lateness is simple. If one side does not appear on time, and the referee and assistants always inform both sides of the exact time, the absent side should be deemed to have lost the toss. That way you prevent any temptation for one side to indulge in gamesmanship which, although not the worst behaviour, is something rugby does not need more of.

As for the half-time bust up, EPCR have confirmed they are looking into the incident which, if it did occur, took place after a torrid first half in which Leinster could have sealed the match and La Rochelle were under supreme pressure. They should also look into the allegation that Sexton sought to admonish Peyper who, in my disinterested opinion, gave Leinster the rub of the green when it came to marginal decisions. Certainly, nothing he did, or did not do, caused Leinster’s loss, and to claim otherwise is the worst sort of bitterness and a naked attempt to avoid responsibility by blaming officials.

To be fair, if Sexton and some fans do seek to blame Peyper, they are in a small minority. Most Leinster supporters were entirely realistic in their summary of game and in the following observations, which cannot be disputed by sensible rugby watchers.

The first 12 minutes of the game saw an almost perfect performance from Leinster. The tactical acumen of their coaches, and the ability of their players to execute defined strategies, resulted in them roaring into a 17-0 lead. This included a very clever line-out ploy for their first try and an even better 50:20 kicking plan for their second. La Rochelle, who were also a man down at this point, were close to being sunk, as O’Gara later admitted. Few sides could have summoned not only the will but the power to stay in the fight and, in retrospect, their remaining defensive efforts were as important as the points they scored before half time.

Let us examine the real reasons for Leinster’s loss. They were physically unable to sustain their first half efforts, particularly when they lost captain Ryan. In the second half their scrum was in trouble, and they were soundly beaten at the breakdown. They failed to relieve what became almost constant pressure, by poorly executing straight forward exits from their 22. Two missed conversions and either the inability, or refusal, to fashion a drop-goal attempt in the final minutes left points off the board. The clinching event was the brainless, but unarguably correct, red card given away just two minutes from the final whistle, whilst Leinster were camped on the La Rochelle line. None of these failures were committed by the officials. Make no mistake, winning away from home, after that start, was nothing short of a La Rochelle miracle.

