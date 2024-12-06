La Rochelle cling on to beat Bath after second-half comeback in Champions Cup

Premiership leaders Bath fought back to within a point of visitors La Rochelle in the second-half but it was not enough - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

On a dark and blustery night as the first gusts of Storm Darragh buffeted the West Country, La Rochelle survived Bath’s spirited rear-guard to begin their Champions Cup campaign with a dogged victory.

The Premiership leaders had shown impressive mettle to battle back from 21-6 down, braving the visitors’ considerable muscle to hang tough in conditions that veered between wet and wild.

Despite being bludgeoned to within an inch of their lives in the first half, Bath stayed in the fight. Spurred by the combative Guy Pepper, they showed commendable guts and will hope to qualify for the knockouts before what is an intimidating trip to Leinster, another heavyweight in this competition, in round four.

Another Dulin gaffe marked the resumption and Will Muir’s gallop rose a throaty roar. While they were frantic in their own 22, Bath carved out another opportunity by chasing Russell’s hoisted strike to earn a penalty. Mounting a 12-man maul, they pushed over Tom Dunn to give themselves a lifeline. Thomas du Toit and Will Skelton shared some niggle before a curled conversion from Russell. Half an hour remained and, with Ihaia West’s penalty attempt hitting the post, Bath had a sniff.

Ewels and Hill were disrupting the La Rochelle line-out and Pepper pounced to bring his team closer. Russell’s cute grubber caused havoc and the openside hacked ahead, he and Quinn Roux diving to score when Kerr-Barlow failed to ground a slippery ball. West would land a penalty almost immediately, but the ascendancy belonged to Bath at last. Jaco Coetzee, Josh Bayliss and Niall Annett brought energy from the bench and Pepper kept working.

The latter’s jackal allowed Bath to move deep into La Rochelle territory with four minutes to go, but Botia’s steal and a last-gasp scrum penalty eked out the result for O’Gara.

10:10 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings our coverage of this Champions Cup clash to an end. In the end it was an impressive victory for La Roshelle who held off the efforts of Bath following a valiant second-half comeback. Thanks for joining us!

10:08 PM GMT

‘We didn’t take our chances’, says Bath skipper Ewels

Speaking to Premier Sports, Bath captain Charlie Ewels said: “It was about going play to play. The game just throws stuff at you in conditions like this. I liked how we stayed calm and didn’t chase it.

“We didn’t change our game and we had opportunities to then win the game but we didn’t take those chances.

“We are now in a place where we can win these type of games.”

10:05 PM GMT

‘Massive achievement’, says Skelton

Speaking to Premier Sports, La Rochelle lock Will Skelton said: “We were licking our lips for this game. We love the Champions Cup and to win away is always a massive achievement.”

10:03 PM GMT

‘We were fortunate’, says Kerr-Barlow

Speaking to Premier Sports, player of the match Tawera Kerr-Barlow said: “The conditions changed the game in terms of getting the ball wide in this wind. You have to play to conditions.

“I thought both teams played the conditions well.

“Bath wrestled back the momentum and we were really fortunate to hold on at the end.”

09:58 PM GMT

Up next

Up next for Bath is a trip to Benetton on Sunday while La Rochelle will be hosting Bath’s local rivals Bristol Bears.

09:54 PM GMT

Full time: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

Another knock-on from the visitors gives Bath one last roll of the dice but the scrum is well within their own half this time. Molony stands in the scrum though and La Rochelle can kick into touch with the clock in the red to claim a big victory.

It was a valiant effort from the hosts in the second half after trailing 21-6 at the interval but the French side held on well to keep them out in the final 20 minutes and get over the line.

09:49 PM GMT

79 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

A knock-on from La Rochelle gives Bath the scrum in a promising position with just three minutes left on the clock. Bath drive well into the 22 but give away the foul with Botia making the vital intervention in the breakdown.

09:46 PM GMT

76 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

La Rochelle win the line-out but are penalised for prematurely narrowing the gap. Annett gives away the foul though from the kick as he shoves Nowell with no eyes on the ball whatsoever. Silly foul.

He makes amends though moments later as he wins the penalty in the breakdown. Russell kicks just out of the 22 down the left but Annett’s line-out isn’t straight! An up and down few moments for the substitute.

09:41 PM GMT

72 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

A superb counter-ruck from Nowell wins possession back for La Rochelle before they knock it over. Dulin collects the long Bath clearance well but Muir is straight onto him to force the knock-on on halfway.

Coetzee spills it following the scrum though allowing La Rochelle to bring it away. They drive up to the 22 before Kerr-Barlow nicks a few more yards with a smart jink through. The La Rochelle players go off of their feet though in the breakdown and give away the foul.

09:34 PM GMT

67 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

Alldritt carries superbly from the scrum but a knock-on gives Bath the scrum just inside their own half. Another series of kicks ends with Dulin calling the mark following Russell’s lengthy knock.

Bath make four changes before their line-out. Russell plays a really dangerous kick in behind but Leyds does well to sweep up and remain calm to find Seuteni who plays it on to Dulin who clears.

There is a TMO check for a late nudge on Seutini by Pepper. The penalty is given. Silly from the Bath man.

09:28 PM GMT

62 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

Redpath’s nudge through goes into touch just before Muir can latch onto it but the pressure is on La Rochelle inside their 22. West makes a solid clearance for the visitors.

Colombe is on for Atonio for La Rochelle. Bath’s line-out isn’t straight and the visitors have the scrum. Latu makes way before the scrum for Lespiaucq.

09:25 PM GMT

59 mins: Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

Bath give away the penalty once again from the restart and West converts this time to extend the lead to four. Important three points for visitors to stop Bath’s momentum.

09:23 PM GMT

TRY! Roux takes bath within one

Bath 20 La Rochelle 21 (Roux) Russell’s small nudge through is spilled and Pepper can kick it further on from the ground towards the try-line. As the ball goes over the line, La Rochelle’s Kerr-Barlow fails to ground the ball as it bounces off the post and Roux comes following up to ground it himself for the try.

Russell converts to take the home side within one point

What a sequence that is! 😱



Finn Russell's kick causes havoc, La Rochelle fail to ground it, and some combination of Guy Pepper and Quinn Roux deliver a massive try for @BathRugby! 👏#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Us4jN9hpRX — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

09:20 PM GMT

56 mins: Bath 13 La Rochelle 21

After a series of kicks from either side, Dulin slices a clearance into touch. There were appeals from Bath during those kicks for a late tackle on Muir as he went for the grubber kick and chase.

There is a review from the TMO but there was no change of direction from Nowell and nothing is given for the hosts.

09:17 PM GMT

55 mins: Bath 13 La Rochelle 21

Bath turn it over from the line-out but La Rochelle win the foul at the breakdown and West kicks deep into touch for an attacking line-out down the right just outside the 22.

It’s an overthrow from the visitors but Russell spills it. The referee says it wasn’t straight though so it’s the scrum for Bath.

09:14 PM GMT

52 mins: Bath 13 La Rochelle 21

Dunn quickly gives away the foul though from the restart but West’s kick hits the outside of the posts and stays out! Let-off for the hosts.

09:13 PM GMT

TRY! Dunn gets Bath back in it

Bath 13 La Rochelle 21 (Dunn) Bath have the scrum and win the free-kick with the visitors collapsing it once again. Russell kicks high and Dulin claims well but Jegou is penalised for sealing off the contest at the breakdown.

Russell kicks into the corner five metres out before Bath drive well from the line-out and they do have it down through Dunn. Tempers flare between the sides as it’s grounded.

Russell uses the wind to convert well from out wide.

09:06 PM GMT

46 mins: Bath 6 La Rochelle 21

De Glanville claims the kick in his own 22 but makes a small move from the mark meaning the players can charge him but there is confusion with the Bath man not thinking they should be allowed to.

A subsequent loose ball from Stuart between his legs at the breakdown really puts the pressure on the hosts. They turn it over from the line-out though and clear.

09:03 PM GMT

43 mins: Bath 6 La Rochelle 21

Dulin makes the mistake and kicks it into touch on the full, with the wind giving it a boost out of play, and Bath have the line-out at halfway.

Muir skips past a couple of tackles to get the home fans of their feet but Nowell can bring him down before Dunn’s error ends the move.

09:00 PM GMT

41 mins: Bath 6 La Rochelle 21

The players are back out into the wet and windy conditions at the Rec and La Rochelle kick off the second period going from right to left, with the wind coming from behind them.

08:58 PM GMT

Reminder of the format

The Investec Champions Cup is a four-pool competition, containing 24 teams.

There are eight teams from each of the English Premiership, the French Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship.

Each club will play two matches at home and two matches away in the pool stages, but cannot play a side from the same league at this stage.

The top four sides go through to the round of 16 while the teams in fifth drop down into the Challenge Cup round of 16.

The final will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 24 May 2025.

08:56 PM GMT

No letting up from the rain

Bath fans wearing rain covers in the stands - PA/Adam Davy

08:45 PM GMT

Half-time: Bath 6 La Rochelle 21

Atonio is penalised at the scrum once again and Russell decides to kick for touch this time and he does it well, giving Bath the line-out ten metres out.

What a waste though! It’s a dummy line-out from Dunn giving La Rochelle the penalty to clear. The referee has a word with Skelton about over-celebrating that decision.

That is the last real action of this opening half as Leyds kicks it into touch.

08:42 PM GMT

38 mins: Bath 6 La Rochelle 21

Nowell does well to sweep up the Bath kick through and he jinks past a couple of challenges to take Bath out of their 22, but the following kick doesn’t go far and the hosts have a line-out well in La Rochelle’s half.

It’s a nice move from Bath but breaks down with a knock-on from Butt. After a series of kicks following the La Rochelle scrum, Tulin knocks it on to give Bath a scrum of their own.

08:36 PM GMT

TRY! Kerr-Barlow adds a third

Bath 6 La Rochelle 21 (Kerr-Barlow) It’s a good take from Hill following the restart but Du Toit is penalised for preventing the contest at the breakdown. West kicks into touch down La Rochelle’s right about six or seven metres out.

The ball is worked to Kerr-Barlow from the line-out and a gap opens up for the scrum-half to dart into and La Rochelle have their third!

West makes it three conversions from three.

"That was as easy as you like for La Rochelle!" 🎙️



Tawera Kerr-Barlow goes over for a third try of the first half for Ronan O'Gara's men 🟡 pic.twitter.com/QOJogLwyRt — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

08:33 PM GMT

31 mins: Bath 6 La Rochelle 14

Jegou becomes isolated in the breakdown following the restart and Bath force the penalty. Russell opts to kick for the posts from out wide to the right, into the wind and it just about makes it. Great kick!

08:31 PM GMT

TRY! Wardi scores the visitors’ second try

Bath 3 La Rochelle 14 (Wardi) A brilliant crossfield kick into the wind from West following the scrum finds touch well in Bath’s half to relieve some pressure on the visitors.

Dunn is penalised for sealing off in the breakdown following the Bath line-out and West kicks into touch just inside Bath’s 22. The visitors drive incredibly from the line-out and it’s Wardi who takes it over the line.

West converts once again.

08:27 PM GMT

24 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 7

Dulin gathers the long kick well inside his own 22, allowing the visitors to clear to around halfway.

Following Bath’s line-out, Muir does excellently to pluck the box-kick out of the air but the move breaks down with a knock-on by Pepper.

08:24 PM GMT

22 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 7

Russell’s kick from the restart goes straight out giving La Rochelle the scrum on halfway. It’s popped off to West whose kick finds touch on the 22 putting Bath under some pressure here.

Bath win the penalty though at the breakdown with Latu not rolling away, giving the hosts the chance to kick into touch and gain some territory. Russell finds touch around halfway.

08:21 PM GMT

TRY! La Rochelle score first try of the game

Bath 3 La Rochelle 7 (Jegou) Bath lose their advantage and are penalised for being offside in the breakdown, giving La Rochelle the chance to kick for touch deep into the Bath 22.

La Rochelle get the free-kick and take it quickly to drive within five metres of the try-line. The visitors have another penalty which Kerr-Barlow takes quickly before darting for the line but can’t quite make it. Support arrives though and Jegou gets it over.

West converts from under the posts.

And there's the first try of this year's #InvestecChampionsCup! 👏



Oscar Jegou has the honour as he puts La Rochelle into the lead at The Rec 🟡 pic.twitter.com/Xjgj2s9PCx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

08:17 PM GMT

14 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 0

The scrum collapses and Bath have the penalty. Atonio was the one to be penalised. It’s another good kick from Russell well into the La Rochelle half.

Schreuder sends one high into the sky but Bath knock it on. Dulin clears though and the advantage is over. Muir goes for the deft chip kick and chase forcing the knock-on from Danty.

08:13 PM GMT

11 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 0

Bath drive well once again into the 22 but Danty does well to eventually hold them up in the ruck and win the turnover.

La Rochelle knock it on following the kick and chase giving Bath the scrum in their own half.

08:10 PM GMT

8 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 0

After a number of good attacking phases, Dulin goes for the grubber-kick but overcooks it as it runs out beyond the try line. Bath have the scrum and win the foul for an elbow on the ground by Wardi in the breakdown.

Russell produces a wonderful banana kick to find touch just outside the 22 for an attacking line-out for the hosts.

08:06 PM GMT

5 mins: Bath 3 La Rochelle 0

A knock-on from Dulin under no pressure at all following a long kick gives Bath the scrum inside the visitors’ 22. Kicking will be the order of the day in these conditions.

Bath drive well from the scrum to get within five metres. Du Toit takes it inches away from the line but Bath have to settle for the penalty as Latu keeps his hand in the ruck. Russell converts from under the posts.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Bath 0 La Rochelle 0

Russell and Bath get us underway at the Rec kicking off going from left to right with a low skidded strike.

Andrew Brace is the man with the whistle this evening.

08:01 PM GMT

Players out on the pitch

The players are making their way out of a smoke-filled tunnel to a spectacular firework display. Will we see fireworks on the pitch? The action begins in just a moment.

07:58 PM GMT

Kick-off approaching

The atmosphere is building at the Rec and we are just two minutes away from the 30th edition of the Champions Cup getting underway as Bath host La Rochelle.

07:54 PM GMT

O’Gara’s final thoughts

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has said: “We’ve had a difficult week, we were way off the pace last weekend. When you have a performance like that everything seems negative but its not negative. We’re excited for this competition.”

Ronan O'Gara catches up with former teammate @SimonZebo ahead of the opening game for his Stade Rochelais side against Bath Rugby tonight 🟡⚫



"Can we fire enough shots? Can we be accurate enough? Can we be disciplined enough? We will see." 🗣️#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/yaO8waWuEJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

07:50 PM GMT

Kick off 10 minutes away

07:48 PM GMT

Van Graan paying no attention to La Rochelle’s poor form

Despite La Rochelle’s poor form in the Top 14, Johann van Graan insisted: “The Champions Cup has nothing to do with your domestic competition - I’ve learned this in Europe.

“I put no attention to that. It’s Bath versus La Rochelle in the Champions Cup. The one competition has got nothing to do with the other.

“This will be an incredibly hard-fought game. La Rochelle have done really well in this competition in the last few years.”

07:44 PM GMT

Wet and windy in Bath

With Storm Darragh hitting the UK this evening, La Rochelle’s Jack Nowell is not enjoying the wet and windy conditions.

"I certainly don't miss England when it's weather like this!" 😂@ryanwilson89 chats to Stade Rochelais' Jack Nowell about how he and his teammates are feeling going into tonight's game 🟡#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/DxigLf3VX4 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

07:39 PM GMT

O’Gara said side ‘hit rock-bottom’ following weekend loss

In the wake of La Rochelle’s defeat against Vannes on the weekend, head coach Ronan O’Gara had some harsh words for his side.

He said: “We learned a lesson tonight. Rugby is about commitment, appetite and will. These are three extremely important values ​​and we lacked all three tonight.

“The thing that disappoints me the most is the content. What is that? It’s a total lack of precision. We didn’t show anything in front of our loyal supporters.

“It’s a great result for the sport, but it’s a catastrophic result for me. If you put in a commitment like that, you deserve it. Vannes learned from last week: if you keep knocking on the door, it will open. Vannes did that, and congratulations to them.

“But on the other hand, we’ve hit rock bottom. When you do that, you can’t touch it again.”

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara - AFP/Xavier Leoty

07:37 PM GMT

Who’s in the tournament

Pool 1 - Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers, Sharks, Toulouse, Ulster, Bordeaux Begles

Pool 2 - ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bath, Benetton, Bristol, La Rochelle, Leinster

Pool 3 - Bulls, Castres, Munster, Northampton Saints, Saracens, Stade Francais

Pool 4 - Glasgow Warriors, Harlequins, Racing 92, Sale, Stormers, Toulon

07:33 PM GMT

Van Graan on late change to his side

Discussing Spencer’s late injury, Bath head coach Van Grann said: “Bit of a tight hammy (hamstring), not good enough to play, hopefully nothing serious.”

🛁 @BathRugby coach Johann van Graan with the details on a late change to his team and the excitement heading into this one



"This will be a battle." 🗣️#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/F0uRbIjT9c — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 6, 2024

07:29 PM GMT

‘Heartbreaking at times’: Nowell on difficulties of move abroad

Former England winger Jack Nowell has spoken of the difficulties he experienced off the field following his move to La Rochelle from boyhood club Exeter Chiefs in the summer of 2023.

“Rugby is the easy bit,” he told the BBC. “The boys made me feel very welcome, I learned the moves and started playing.

“The family side of it was more difficult, putting the kids into a French school.

“Them coming home and saying ‘no one speaks to me’, ‘the teacher doesn’t understand me’, and ‘I don’t want to go to school’.

“It was heartbreaking at times.

“Everyone at the club was so supportive, telling me to ride it out for a few months and saying that something will switch before they start loving it, which is what has happened and it’s been brilliant.

“The rugby was easy and I loved it straight away but now the family are happy it’s really good.”

Former England winger Jack Nowell - AFP/Xavier Leoty

07:26 PM GMT

Reminder of Bath team update

𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 ⬇️



There has been a change to tonight's team. Louis Schreuder will replace Ben Spencer in the starting line-up, seeing Tom Carr-Smith coming onto the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ma5quBga9s — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 6, 2024

07:23 PM GMT

Van Graan relishing the challenge of La Rochelle

Bath head coach Johann van Graan has said his team are ‘excited’ to go up against La Rochelle.

“It’ll be a tough journey, but it’s where we want to be. We want to measure ourselves against the best,” he said to the BBC.

“Our buzzword is ‘excited’ to go and play against La Rochelle. Whatever the result, we’re going to give it a fair crack.

“This is a competition for the fans. Everybody gets excited about the Champions Cup - and because there’s only four rounds now, there’s not a lot of second chances. It’s great to be involved.

“This is an opportunity to play on a Friday night under the lights at The Rec in the Champions Cup, so, wow, who wouldn’t want to be involved.”

Bath head coach Johann van Graan - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

07:19 PM GMT

Format

The Investec Champions Cup is a four-pool competition, containing 24 teams.

There are eight teams from each of the English Premiership, the French Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship.

Each club will play two matches at home and two matches away in the pool stages, but cannot play a side from the same league at this stage.

The top four sides go through to the round of 16 while the teams in fifth drop down into the Challenge Cup round of 16.

The final will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 24 May 2025.

07:15 PM GMT

Those teams in full

Bath: De Glanville; Cokanasiga, Redpath, Butt, Muir; Russell, Schreuder; Du Toit, Dunn, Stuart, Roux, Ewels (capt), Hill, Pepper, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Van Wyk, Griffin, Molony, Bayliss, Ojomoh, Coetzee.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Nowell, Seuteni, Danty, Leyds; West, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Latu, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Jegou, Haddad, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Penverne, Colombe Reazel, Douglas, Botia, Berjon, Reus, Thomas.

07:10 PM GMT

La Rochelle’s starting 15

La Rochelle’s starting line-up includes former England and Exeter wing Jack Nowell, as France number eight Gregory Alldritt captains the side.

Head coach Ronan O’Gara has made six changes to the side which suffered a shock defeat to Vannes in the Top 14 last weekend.

07:07 PM GMT

How Bath line up

Bath make one change for the visit of La Rochelle in the Champions Cup as Cameron Redpath returns at outside centre.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦'𝐬 𝐮𝐩 🔥🏆



Here is your matchday squad for the opening game of the Investec @ChampionsCup!



As we kick off this year's competition at The Rec, get ready for an unmissable clash against former Champions Stade Rochelais 👇 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 5, 2024

07:03 PM GMT

Preview: High quality curtain-raiser

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the European Champions Cup as Bath take on La Rochelle at The Rec in the opening match of the 30th edition of the tournament. The English side are looking for their first Champions Cup title since claiming the third edition in 1998.

La Rochelle have fonder recent memories having won the tournament in back-to-back campaigns in 2022 and 2023 before reaching the quarter-final stage last time out. Bath meanwhile, were beaten by Exeter Chiefs in the round of 16 in what was their first appearance in the tournament in four years.

However, following their home victory over Chiefs last weekend, it’s Bath who come into this one in stronger domestic form, currently sitting top of the Gallagher Premiership. Johann van Graan’s side lead local rivals Bristol Bears on points difference but the two sides are five points clear of Leicester Tigers in third.

La Rochelle, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the French Top 14 table having been beaten by 14th-placed Vannes last weekend to make it two defeats on the spin. The sides meet this evening in Pool 2 of the tournament, which also contains ASM Clermont Auvergne, Benetton, Bristol and Leinster.

It’s been French dominance in recent seasons of the Challenge Cup with La Rochelle’s two titles sandwiched between triumphs for Toulouse in 2021 and 2024. Toulouse will lead the French charge once again as Top 14 champions and current early-season leaders. Meanwhile, for the first time in the tournament’s history, there will be no Welsh representation.