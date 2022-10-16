LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10

  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek, with ball, leaps in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek, with ball, leaps in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch over Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch over Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, center, intercepts a pass next to linebacker Cory Littleton (55) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Jackson ran the interception back for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates with cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) and safety safety Juston Burris (31) after Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
  • Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks signals from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
  • Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
GREG BEACHAM
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Allen Robinson caught a TD pass for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3), who bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks' debut as the Panthers' interim head coach.

Wilks took over when Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, and the former Arizona coach already has drama on his hands: He apparently sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room shortly before the end of the third quarter after a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey.

Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight. Christian McCaffrey racked up 158 total yards, but P.J. Walker passed for just 60 yards while making his third career start in the injury absences of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Matt Corral.

Walker was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a neck injury, but passed concussion protocol. Jacob Eason, promoted from the practice squad this week, passed for 59 yards for the Panthers, whose offense didn't score after a field goal on the opening drive.

Los Angeles trailed 10-7 at halftime, but took control in the second half. Skowronek put the Rams ahead and scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter with an 18-yard sprint on his first career rushing attempt, and Henderson added a 2-yard TD run with 8:15 to play.

Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for 80 yards, while Henderson rushed for 43 yards in the absence of Cam Akers, who stayed home amid an apparent conflict with the coaching staff. Rams general manager Les Snead told Fox's broadcast crew he is trying to trade Akers, his highest draft pick in the past five years.

Rams left tackle Joseph Noteboom left the field on a cart with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Los Angeles already was without five of its top eight offensive linemen before losing Noteboom, the replacement for retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

The Rams still made a 73-yard scoring drive after Noteboom's injury left them playing four backups on the offensive line. Robinson's TD catch on a fade route was the free-agent signee's second score in his underwhelming start with LA.

But Carolina took a 10-7 lead to the break after Stafford overthrew Kupp and Jackson took it to the house for his first career touchdown 1:58 before halftime. The pick-6 was the 29th of Stafford's career.

Los Angeles tied it with a field goal after its 87-yard drive stalled at the Carolina 3 in the third quarter, and the Rams took the lead late in the third when Skowronek took a handoff on a sweep and scored his first NFL touchdown while Robinson blocked two defensive backs.

DEFENSIVE DIRECTION

Carolina yielded 360 total yards in the first game since Al Holcomb replaced the fired Phil Snow as defensive coordinator. The Panthers had one of the NFL's worst rushing defenses coming in, and the Rams managed 111 yards on the ground.

HOMECOMINGS

The Rams played pregame scoreboard tributes to Carolina P Johnny Hekker and RG Austin Corbett, two key members of Los Angeles' championship team. Hekker spent 10 years with the Rams starting in St. Louis, earning four All-Pro selections.

INJURIES

Carolina played without top cornerback Jaycee Horn, who injured his ribs last week. Jackson then injured his ankle in the second half, and CB C.J. Henderson went into the concussion protocol after that. ... Noteboom missed significant portions of the previous three seasons with injuries, including the Rams' final two playoff games last season. ... Rams DB Grant Haley injured his knee in the first half. ... Panthers LB Cory Littleton went out with a groin injury in the second half.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Buccaneers on Sunday.

Rams: Bye week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

