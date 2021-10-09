La Palma volcano: Lava flow flattens more homes on Spanish island

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September, since destroying nearly 1,150 buildings. (EPA)

Buildings near the volcano on La Palma were submerged in cascading lava early on Saturday lightningonamongst a striking display of lightening bolts over the Spanish island.

The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, according to reports from Reuters.

“During the early morning new flows have caused more destruction of properties. Helplessness and pain in the face of so much damage,” tweeted Anselmo Pestana, the Spanish government representative in the Canary Islands.

There was also a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, according to the Spanish National Geological Institute.

However, La Palma’s airport reopened on Saturday after being closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said. All other Canary Islands airports are open.

Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September, it has destroyed nearly 1,150 buildings and engulfed 480 hectares (1,190 acres) of land, the European Commission Copernicus Emergency Management Service tweeted on Saturday.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

Lightning flashes were seen near the eruption early on Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions as the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

Airlines flying to the Canary Islands were advised to load extra fuel in case planes had to change course or delay landing because of ash, said a spokesman for Enaire, which controls the navigation in Spanish airspace.

