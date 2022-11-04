Annual EPPY awards crown La Noticia as nation’s best Hispanic newspaper website

La Noticia.com has been named the best Hispanic newspaper website in the country in the 26th annual EPPY awards, the Spanish-language media outlet announced

In addition to earning top honors, La Noticia came in second for best weekly newspaper website, which includes English and Spanish outlets, and second place in best business reporting.

Hilda Gurdián, La Noticia publisher, excited about the “great accomplishment,” on Friday emailed other media contemporaries in Charlotte. The Charlotte Journalism Collaborative also touted the Spanish-language sites success, noting its service to Charlotte readers over 25 years.

Congratulations to @lanoticia for being named the Best Hispanic Newspaper Website at the recent #EPPYAwards. La Noticia has 25 years of experience serving Charlotte and North Carolina and is a proud member of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative. https://t.co/7RtahO0X96 — Charlotte Journalism Collaborative (@CltJournalism) November 4, 2022

Since 2010, the state of North Carolina has seen a 40% increase in the Hispanic population, according to the 2020 Census. In Mecklenburg County, the Hispanic population accounted for some of the fastest growth out of any other ethnic population. In Charlotte, Latinos make up 14% of the population.

The EPPY awards started in 1996 to honor the best digital news publishing platforms every year and is presented by Editor & Publisher Magazine. The publication announced this year’s winners Monday.

The Charlotte-based media outlet began in 1997 to serve the Latino community. The outlet has been the most awarded Spanish-language media organization since 2015, La Noticia reported.

In addition to its EPPY awards, La Noticia has won 172 José Martí Awards, presented during the National Association of Hispanic Publications’ annual convention.