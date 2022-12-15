LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup after a month out with re-injured ankle

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·1 min read

LaMelo Ball will take the court against the Detroit Pistons after a month-long ankle injury, the Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday.

Ball missed 13 games after sustaining a Grade 2 sprain during a preseason game on Oct. 10 when he stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony Gill on a drive and rolled his left ankle.

The star point guard was only able to appear in three games before he rolled the same ankle on the foot of a courtside fan late in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 16.

Ball, the 2021 NBA rookie of the year, is coming off his first All-Star appearance last season. The 21-year-old is averaging 19.3 points on 41.5% field goal percentage and seven assists in his three appearances this year.

The Hornets (7-20) are currently two games ahead of the Pistons with the second worst record in the Eastern conference.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball (1) of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket during a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers on Nov 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
