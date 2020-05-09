La Loche shutters SLGA, offsale as it tries to get handle on COVID-19 outbreak

The northern village of La Loche has shuttered its SLGA store and offsale temporarily as the community tries to get a handle on an outbreak of COVID-19 spreading through Saskatchewan's north.

Officials with the Saskatchewan Health Authority have said the fact people are still gathering and drinking together has contributed to the spread of the outbreak. On Friday, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre made the request to close the liquor stores.

On Saturday morning, La Loche's SLGA store and the town's offsale were closed. The facilities will remain closed for the next two weeks, St. Pierre confirmed in a text message. He was not immediately available for an interview on Saturday.

"The La Loche Liqour Store will be closed until further notice," said a sign posted to the location's door.

The northern Saskatchewan community is the epicentre of an outbreak in Saskatchewan's far north region, which accounts for 138 of the province's 196 active cases. Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, said most cases in the north are among youth and younger adults.

CBC Saskatchewan reached out to the provincial government for comment on the closure on Saturday morning, but a response was not immediately received.