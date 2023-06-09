La Liga side Valencia secures Cenk Ozkacar as first summer signing

Valencia FC have kicked off their summer transfer activity by exercising their buy option on defender Cenk Ozkacar, securing him for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old player, who was on loan from Lyon, proved his worth during his time with Los Che, featuring in 21 matches.

Valencia wasted no time in sealing the deal, extending Ozkacar's contract until 2028. In an exclusive video shared on the club's social media platforms, the young defender expressed his deep appreciation, stating, "I am truly honoured to continue donning the esteemed Valencia shirt for the foreseeable future."

While the club has refrained from disclosing the financial details of the agreement, local news outlet Superdeporte suggests that the transfer fee amounts to €5 million, in addition to the €0.5 million paid for Ozkacar's loan this season.

Valencia supporters are desperately optimistic that their narrow escape from relegation this year will serve as a wake-up call for owner Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings.

The fans hope that the ownership will recognize the squad's pressing need for reinforcement. However, judging from past behaviour, such expectations appear less probable.

