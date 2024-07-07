La Liga side make offer as Mason Greenwood sets future deadline

Mason Greenwood wants his transfer future resolved by the end of next week.

The 22-year-old appears certain to leave Manchester United following his return from a loan spell at Getafe.

Getafe have previously stated their confidence of bringing Greenwood back to the club next season after he was named as their player of the season in 2023/24.

However, despite their optimism on a deal, Getafe cannot meet United’s £40m asking price.

Interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid has not solidified into a bid with interest from Lazio and Marseille more advanced.

Marseille are rumoured to have made contact with United but Valencia are the only interested party to make a formal offer.

As per an update from the Daily Mirror, Greenwood wants his destination decided before preseason starts, but Los Che’s offer remains at £25m.

United are likely to lower their valuation and Valencia will look to move quickly to edge out their rivals before the start of August.