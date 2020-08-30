La Liga rule the £624 million release clause in Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract remains valid

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi waves before the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly football match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. - AFP

La Liga have ruled that the £624 million release clause in Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract remains valid after the Argentina striker demonstrated his determination to leave by failing to report to the club’s training ground on Sunday.

With some senior figures at Barcelona expecting Messi to join Manchester City, a bitter dispute now appears inevitable after it emerged that La Liga will side with Barcelona over the interpretation of Messi’s extraordinary release clause.

Messi had wanted to leave for free by exercising a clause in his four-year contract, which was signed in 2017, that would have allowed him to depart for nothing if he submitted a request before June 10 of this year.

Messi’s lawyers will argue that date, nominally 10 days after the expected end of the season, should still apply as the 33-year-old submitted his request to leave within that time period following the conclusion of the postponed 2019-20 season.

La Liga, however, has now intervened to say that it will not deregister the greatest goalscorer in their competition’s history unless the release clause is met.

Messi was due at Barcelona's training ground for a Covid-19 test at 10.15am on Sunday, ahead of a planned return to team training on Monday, but did not attend.

All members of the first-team squad had been given an individual time to turn up at their Ciutat Deportiva training base, with player testing staggered throughout the morning.

Messi’s no show means that he cannot now take part in training on Monday and, although he could be fined by Barcelona, also suggests that he is ready to force through a move.

With Messi out of contract next season, and Barcelona labouring under a wage bill of £598m, as well as losses from the pandemic estimated at €154m, some sort of financial compromise still appears probable.

That could mean Manchester City paying a negotiated fee for Messi, although calculating the current market value of arguably the greatest football in history remains complex.

Messi has scored 444 La Liga goals in his career, top scoring in seven seasons and helping Barcelona to win 10 league titles and four Champions Leagues. His last match was the embarrassing 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

City manager Pep Guardiola, who managed Messi to vast previous success at Barcelona, was pictured alongside a Barcelona restaurant owner in a photograph that was circulated on social media on Friday night.

The majority of the Manchester City players are on international duty and are not expected back until Sept 9 or 10 when they will first have to be tested for coronavirus. Even if he must now face a two-week quarantine, Guardiola would be back in the training ground on Sept 12, giving him nine days before the club's first game of the season.