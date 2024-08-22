La Liga rivals aim to finalise two-year loan move for Barcelona starlet today – Romano

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Betis are eager to finalise the loan deal for Vitor Roque by today.

He states that a verbal agreement between Real Betis and Barcelona is nearly in place, with both clubs still ironing out the finer details and clauses. If all goes as planned, the loan arrangement could be extended until 2026, as Roque himself is keen on making the move.

This potential transfer marks the end of Roque’s time at Barcelona, as he prepares to join a fellow La Liga team on a temporary basis.

What is particularly interesting is that Barcelona initially opposed the idea of a loan move for the forward, which is why the interest from Sporting CP played a significant role in the negotiations.

Roque rejected Sporting’s offer

Previously, Deco, who is in charge of Barcelona’s transfer affairs, had shown a willingness to accept Sporting’s offer after the Portuguese side proposed a deal worth €20 million, with an additional €12 million in performance-related variables.

Vitor Roque is all set to join real Betis. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Negotiations were progressing well, and Roque was open to the idea of moving to Portugal. In fact, Sporting’s sports director, Hugo Viana, even travelled to Catalonia to finalise the deal.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn with the arrival of Real Betis on the scene. Despite the advanced talks with Sporting, Roque had not yet committed to them, and his preference to stay in Spain ultimately swayed the decision in Betis’s favour.

As a result, Roque is now set to continue his career in La Liga.

Betis will take the liability

Interestingly, Real Betis will cover a significant portion of Roque’s salary, which is close to €3 million, during his loan spell. The final paperwork is expected to be exchanged shortly, bringing the deal closer to completion.

This move is not only beneficial for Roque but also for Barcelona. With Ilkay Gundogan’s exit, Barcelona are under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The loan deal with Betis will provide the club with some much-needed financial relief, helping them register their new signing, Dani Olmo.