La Liga manager on verge of being sacked just three months into tenure

Replacing Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta was going to be tough for anyone, but so far, Luis Carrion has failed to make any sort of impact at Las Palmas. After seven matchdays, the Gran Canaria-based side are rock bottom of La Liga, and they are still yet to end their wait for a first win since February.

Thursday’s draw at home to Real Betis was a frustrating one, and for club bosses, their patience is running thin with Carrion, who only took over as head coach in June. As reported by Canarias7 (via ED), defeat to Villarreal on Monday could see the 45-year-old given his marching orders.

Las Palmas are big favourites to suffer a fifth defeat of the season at La Ceramica, given that Villarreal have started the campaign in excellent form. If this becomes true, it appears that Carrion’s chances of remaining as a La Liga manager would be extremely slim.