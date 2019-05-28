LaLiga: 'Former and current players arrested' in crackdown on match-fixing

General view of a stadium (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

LaLiga players and officials have been arrested as part of an investigation into match-fixing in Spain, according to reports.

A number of current and former players were said to be part of the crackdown, with ‘a further eight possible cases’ reported to police.

And reports suggest those involved were from the top two divisions in the country.

"The police action follows complaints about possible match-fixing in a May 2018 match from La Liga to the Spanish authorities," said a La Liga spokesman.

"La Liga is very active in combating match-fixing. It is important to us to have a fair competition."

LaLiga explained that it tipped off the police after its "integrity protection systems" - detailed analysis of betting patterns - detected possible match-fixing.



During the season just finished, the league said it had also filed eight complaints with the General Commissioner of the Judicial Police "for alleged acts related to match-fixing" in the lower divisions and international friendlies played in Spain, and it has flagged up 18 suspicious matches with the General Directorate of Gaming for the possible identification and sanction of players.



It added: "LaLiga continues to fight to eradicate any scourge against fair play in Spanish football."

Additional reporting by PA.

