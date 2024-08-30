La Liga club offer €5m for 50% rights of wantaway Real Madrid star, personal terms agreed

With the transfer window set to slam shut at midnight today, there is not much activity expected to happen at Real Madrid.

However, there is the strong possibility of Dani Ceballos leaving the club before the window closes, with the Spaniard unhappy with the lack of minutes coming his way.

Real Madrid, for their part, are open to sanctioning his exit, as long as they receive a fair offer, with clubs like Real Betis and AS Monaco interested.

Real Betis send offer but don’t meet Madrid’s demands

Now, according to journalist Alfredo Matilla, Real Betis have indeed tabled an offer for Dani Ceballos on deadline day, but the proposal is not to the liking of Real Madrid.

As has already been reported earlier this week, Los Blancos are seeking a figure of at least €20 million for the Spanish midfielder.

And, as per the report, the proposal sent by Real Betis is nowhere near that amount, meaning Real Madrid will not be accepting it.

Los Verdiblancos are said to have offered a sum of only €5 million in exchange for 50% of Ceballos’ rights – something that Real Madrid have dismissed.

The report states that Betis and Ceballos have also agreed on his personal terms with the midfielder accepting a lower salary of around €3 million on a long-term contract.

But considering that Real Madrid sold Nico Paz for €6 million, it is understandable that they are holding out for a bigger fee for a proven and experienced player like Ceballos.

However, the report does add that they might be willing to lower their asking price to around €15 million or a figure lesser than that but the current offer from Betis will be disregarded.

With around 12 hours left before the window closes, only time will tell if there will be any progress made.