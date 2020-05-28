La Liga to be broadcast for free in UK from June 8 restart

Barcelona's Lionel Messi shoots at goal - REUTERS

The Spanish top flight will be available to UK television viewers upon its return, with the matches being shown for free on Sky TV.

La Liga is hoping to put on fixtures every day once the campaign resumes and has been given permission to play games on Mondays and Fridays to help finish the season.

It comes after Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, this weekend gave the green light for the country’s top two divisions to return to action.

Sky subscribers in the UK will be able to activate the Premier Sports channel for free throughout June. From July, they will be charged a monthly fee of £5.99.

Javier Tebas, La Liga’s president, is hoping to resume the season on June 11 with Sevilla’s derby against Real Betis expected to be chosen as the fixture to kickstart the campaign.

The demand from British football supporters for live action has been seen in BT Sport’s encouraging viewing figures for its Bundesliga games.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke earlier this month, for example, drew an audience of 1.4 million viewers in the UK, including BT’s digital coverage.

La Liga is expecting a thrilling end to the season, with Barcelona leading Real Madrid at the top of the table by only two points.

The race for the Champions League places is also expected to go to the wire. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are currently in sixth place, one point behind Real Sociedad in fourth and Getafe in fifth.

La Liga is planning to change the camera angles in its grounds in order to bring the action “closer” to supporters, and also to avoid showing the swathes of empty seats, while some matches are expected to start as late as 10pm to combat the rising temperatures.

There are also talks over showing La Liga matches in care homes across Spain, while the league is considering pumping pre-recorded crowd noise into the empty grounds.

Lionel Messi, the Barcelona captain, has said it will be “very strange” to play without supporters.

“It's a challenge,” he told the Adidas website. “The preparation from the group is the same as for any other game. However, it's true that individually you have to get ready and think about playing without a crowd, because it's very strange.

“When we get back to playing, it will be like starting over. Technically it will be the same season, but I think that all of the teams and players will experience it in a different way."