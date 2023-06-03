La Liga betting tips: Low scoring slugfest on the cards as Real Valladolid host Getafe

With Elche and Espanyol already relegated to the Segunda, we will find out which side will be joining them on the final day of the La Liga season. The sides will meet at 8pm on Sunday.

It's not easy to predict who will end up in that final relegation spot with six teams still able to drop out of the top division. Almeria, Cadiz, Getafe, Celta Vigo and even the prestigious Valencia will battle it out alongside Valladolid on a thrilling final day.

Some of those teams can assume they are safe, barring the most improbable set of results. Valencia in particular, despite being below Getafe and Cadiz, are probably the more secure given head-to-head results.

Two weeks ago, Real Valladolid looked dead and buried after a 2-0 loss to Cadiz. The defeat was their fifth league loss in a row. Fast forward two weeks and suddenly their fate is in their own hands after a surprise 3-1 victory against La Liga champions Barcelona.

They built on that with a courageous 0-0 draw away at Almeria and if they can win against fellow relegation candidates Getafe then they're guaranteed to survive. Getafe have had a torrid campaign and it was little surprise to see them make a managerial change as relegation beckoned. Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked in April and Getafe hired Jose Bordalas for the second time with seven games remaining. Suggested bet:Under 2.5 goals Bordalas has had an incredibly positive impact, leading his side to an impressive 10 points in the six matches he has overseen, a run which included a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Real Madrid. Getafe have 41 points, so a draw guarantees safety whilst even a loss would likely mean they survive, due to the low probability of all other sides winning their games. A tight game can be expected with Getafe knowing they require a single point. Plenty of gamesmanship should be on show with Bordelas instructing his side to take time off the clock as often as possible. Neither side boast significant firepower and despite the need for Valladolid to win, they are likely to struggle to convert chances as they have done all season. Getafe are likely to take a low-block approach from the first whistle, which will be very difficult to break down. Under 2.5 goals is likely the most valuable option in the betting markets, whilst 'Both Teams To Score - NO ' is another selection that is likely to yield a positive return. Suggested bet:Both teams to score: NO

Paul Bathurst provides football tips as Soccer Sharp on Tipstrr

The article La Liga betting tips: Low scoring slugfest on the cards as Real Valladolid host Getafe appeared first on Planetsport.com.