La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Alaves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Real Madrid will look to claw back to the top of the La Liga and a win against Alaves in their next encounter could augur them well. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Alaves match is scheduled for Sunday, November 29. The kick off will commence from 1:30 AM IST at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Both Real Madrid and Alaves met the same fate in their rprevious fixtures in the ongoing La Liga 2020-21. Real Madrid was up against Villarreal on November 21. The match ended in a draw after both the sides scored one goal each. Alavez on the other hand squared off against Valencia on November 23 and the two sides ended up scoring 2 goals each.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Alaves: Team news, injury updates

Luka Jovic and Eder Militao of Real Madrid have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Apart from these two, the team will be without Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde as they are at present in an injured condition. Moreover,

Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema will also remain unavailable. Odriozola is still overcoming his calf problem while striker Benzema is still recovering from his groin injury.

As for Alaves, Pere Pons will remain on the sidelines because of his foot injury. Manu Garcia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Lucas Perez and Joselu will be the preferred forwards for Sunday’s match.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid playing 11 against Alaves: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Odegaard; Hazard, Mariano, Rodrygo

La Liga 2020-21 Alaves playing 11 against Real Madrid: Pacheco; Navarro, Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte; Mendez, Pina, Battaglia, Jota; Perez, Joselu

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Alaves match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid vs Alaves on November 29 at 1:30 AM IST. La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Alaves will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Alaves match live streaming?

Real Madrid vs Alaves live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday November 29.