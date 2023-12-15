La La Anthony On Son Kiyan's Growing Social Media Popularity: 'He's at Almost a Million Followers!' (Exclusive)

The former MTV veejay opens up about her basketball star son, staying healthy during the germy season, and how she and Carmelo come together for Kiyan's games

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Kiyan and LaLa Anthony in 2023

He's a star!

La La Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is already a nationally ranked high school basketball champion at 16, following in the footsteps of his dad Carmelo Anthony.

But the former MTV Veejay, 41, tells PEOPLE the teen is also a rising star on social media.

"He's got almost a million followers!" she says, while talking about her partnership with Delsym, and how she keeps the family healthy with her special chicken soup recipe during the winter months. (The cough syrup brand recently launched its comfort meal kit campaign, where you can get the ingredients for La La's soup delivered.)

"He's not addicted to posting or anything like that, but he loves to put up his highlights from games or his workout routines. It's important, especially now that he's starting to visit colleges. You want people to know what you're doing."

Michael Loccisano/Getty La La Anthony and son Kiyan

It's certainly working — Anthony says that Kiyan has already received multiple full scholarship offers from some of the top basketball schools in the country — and he also recently visited Syracuse, where his dad played for a year before becoming a New York Knick.

She adds that his growing popularity comes with one problem — he's starting to get recognized wherever he goes. "It does get hard for him sometimes when it's time to move around," she says.

So I'm a little bit careful with him taking the subways and stuff like that. It's kind of hard for him to navigate the city when people are like, 'Hey, let's take a picture!'



The proud mom adds that Kiyan recently killed it at his first home game of the season.

"We all recently went to his first home game," she reveals of her and her ex husband. "It was great — he got 26 points, so we were all really excited. We're always front and center when it comes to supporting him."

As far as where he might end up once he's out of college? Still unclear, but she does say Kiyan is a huge Knicks fan.

"My son's father was a New York Knicks legend, so they've been to a ton of games this season already. It's nice for him to be able to experience that, especially now that he's a big player himself."

