La La Anthony Shares the Advice She Gave 16-Year-Old Son Kiyan on Navigating Fame: 'So Proud' (Exclusive)

The former MTA veejay shares her son with ex Carmelo Anthony

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty La La Anthony and son Kiyan

La La Anthony is proving that mother knows best.

The former MTV veejay, 41, attended the premiere of season 3 of BMF at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday, where she chatted with PEOPLE about how her 16-year-old son Kiyan has found fame on social media. La La shares her son with ex Carmelo Anthony, 39.

"It makes me so proud," La La says of her son's fame. "Since I do know it, I'm able to kind of talk him through it, make sure he understands. And he's so calm and humble and just a really great kid."

As for whether she's given her son any advice on navigating stardom, the proud mom says there are a few things she's been reminding her son.

"Don't listen to negative comments. Just do what makes you happy," says La La. "Just quiet the outside noise. I always tell him, 'Quiet the outside noise. It's not important.'"

Michael Loccisano/Getty La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony attend the Kim Shui show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2022

In December, La La talked with PEOPLE about how her son, who is already a nationally ranked high school basketball champion at 16, had started becoming a social media influencer.

"He's got almost a million followers!" she said. "He's not addicted to posting or anything like that, but he loves to put up his highlights from games or his workout routines. It's important, especially now that he's starting to visit colleges. You want people to know what you're doing."

She added that his growing popularity comes with one problem — he's starting to get recognized wherever he goes. "It does get hard for him sometimes when it's time to move around," she said.

"So I'm a little bit careful with him taking the subways and stuff like that. It's kind of hard for him to navigate the city when people are like, 'Hey, let's take a picture!'"

The proud mom added that Kiyan killed it at his first home game of the season.

"We all recently went to his first home game," she revealed of her and her ex husband. "It was great — he got 26 points, so we were all really excited. We're always front and center when it comes to supporting him."

As far as where he might end up once he's out of college? Still unclear, but La La did share Kiyan is a huge Knicks fan.

"My son's father was a New York Knicks legend, so they've been to a ton of games this season already. It's nice for him to be able to experience that, especially now that he's a big player himself."

