La La Anthony on Hosting for the Holidays: I Create a 'Space' for People to 'Feel That Holiday Spirit' (Exclusive)

"The holidays is about just getting everybody together, having fun," Anthony says

After gathering over 30 people at her home for Thanksgiving, La La Anthony is ready to do it all over again — but maybe with a smaller guest list.

“I don't think it would be as big as Thanksgiving was, but the more I'm playing it out in my mind, I'm like probably doing a dinner or something fun at the house,” Anthony told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Especially for people who can't get home for the holidays or don't have much to do for the holidays. I would like to have a space for them to still feel that holiday spirit.”

Anthony, a mom of one, sees the joy in the holiday season — and not the stress that can come with a full household.

“The holidays is about just getting everybody together, having fun, music games, laughter and just everybody taking a pause from their day-to-day — life, work, all the hecticness — and just enjoying each other, loving on each other,” Anthony, 41, said.

The former MTV Veejay spoke with PEOPLE as part of her partnership with Delsym, and also opened up about her son Kiyan Anthony, 16.

Anthony said that Kiyan, a basketball player like his dad Carmelo Anthony, has already received multiple full scholarship offers from some of the top basketball schools in the country — and he also recently visited Syracuse, where his dad played for a year before becoming a New York Knick.



Read the original article on People.