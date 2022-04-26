La’Kendrick Van Zandt looking to become TCU football’s next safety to land in the NFL

TCU football has produced a number of NFL-caliber safeties over the years. The Frogs have enjoyed consecutive NFL drafts with safeties hearing their names called with Trevon Moehrig in 2021 and Vernon Scott in 2020.

That streak is not expected to continue with the 2022 NFL Draft getting underway Thursday but it could. La’Kendrick Van Zandt has the athleticism to get in the mix for a late-round selection.

At TCU’s Pro Day, Van Zandt ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, had a 4.15-second short shuttle and a 39 1/2-inch vertical jump. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Van Zandt would have posted the 13th-fastest 40; the second-best shuttle; and the second-best vertical jump.

“La’Kendrick has athleticism through the roof,” TCU safeties coach Paul Gonzales said. “During his time here, he ran into a lot of injury adversity but was able to consistently work himself back into action. That’s an attribute to his work ethic.

“But he’s just got to find the right system and the right fit. I think he’s more than capable of being a contributor on special teams and finding a way to make an impact somewhere.”

Gonzales sees several comparisons between Van Zandt and Scott. Scott wasn’t highly touted going into the 2020 draft but he landed in the seventh round and has carved out a spot with the Green Bay Packers for a couple of seasons.

Van Zandt, who checked in at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds at Pro Day, has the potential to do something similar. He had 38 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, last season. During the 10-game 2020 season, he had 43 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Van Zandt has experience playing both linebacker and safety in college, although the majority of his snaps came as a safety. He feels that is the position he projects best at in the NFL.

“I feel I have much more potential being a safety as of right now,” said Van Zandt, who joined TCU as a three-star prospect coming out of Henderson High School in 2017.

“But if I put on more pounds, maybe linebacker.”

Van Zandt does feel he’ll bring a versatile skill set to an organization given his background. Outside of playing multiple spots on the defense, he was a consistent contributor on the Frogs’ special teams units.

Even if he’s not taken in this week’s draft, Van Zandt is expected to get at least a camp invite with a pro team. He’s viewed as the 41st-best safety prospect in this year’s class, according to The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler.

Asked what he’d bring to an NFL team, Van Zandt said: “All in all, I work hard and never give up. I start off as more of an athletic person so I can play wherever they put me at. I’m willing to do whatever position I’m put in.”

