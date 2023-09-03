‘La Haine’ Director Mathieu Kassovitz Seriously Injured in Motorbike Accident – French Media Reports
French Media French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz has been seriously injured in a motorbike accident on the Montlhéry circuit outside Paris, according to French media reports.
French news channel BFMTV said the actor had been taken to the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris. It said that according to the actor’s entourage, his life was not in danger.
