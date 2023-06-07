La Guardia and Newark flight delays over Canada wildfire smoke

Flights at major New York airports have been delayed as smoke from a series of wildfires in Canada limited visibility.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travellers to expect flights to be delayed by up to two hours at New York's LaGuardia airport and nearby Newark International.

Some 800 flight delays at New York City airports were reported by 19:50 EST (03:50 BST), according to Flight Aware.

Millions of people are under air quality alerts in both countries.

The air travel bottleneck has had a ripple effect, postponing flights at airports from Atlanta to Houston. Inbound flights to Philadelphia's main airport were also affected.

About 250 flights were delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

New York City's LaGuardia airport told passengers: "Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."

As Canadian firefighters struggle to control the 400 wildfires raging across the country, smoke blanketed much of the eastern part of the country and the East Coast. The haze blotted out New York City's famed skyline and drew comparisons to Mars and a post-apocalyptic scene.

Health officials in both countries have issued warnings about potentially dangerous air quality and pollution.

Data from NOAA on Wednesday 7 June 2023

There are more than 150 fires burning in Quebec alone, but according to the province's premiere, Francois Legault, there are only enough firefighters to tackle 40 of the infernos.

At a news conference Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 230 fires are raging out of control and more than 20,000 people have evacuated their homes.

"Firefighters are stepping up. First responders are stepping up in harrowing situations to save their fellow citizens," Mr Trudeau said.

If fires continue to burn at this rate, Canada could be facing its worse wildfire season on record. So far this season, approximately 3.8 million hectares (9.39 million acres) of land has burned.

The White House has said it will send support to Canada to help battle the fires.

Smoke from the infernos has travelled south, enveloping New York City in a haze so thick that tourists could barely see the iconic Statue of Liberty.

Officials have said residents should expect poor air quality and the smoky haze to linger until Thursday evening in Toronto and much of Ontario.

Air quality in New York is projected to remain "unhealthy" until Thursday, while Washington, DC also braces for poor air levels as the smoke moves south.

Experts have warned those in the areas impacted by the smoke to take warnings about low air quality seriously.

The low air quality can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. As air conditions worsen, it can become harder to breathe and cause stress on the lungs and heart, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.