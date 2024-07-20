LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Preview, predictions and lineups

LA Galaxy are all set to take on Portland Timbers in a late-night Western Conference matchup this weekend at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy are fresh off a 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids at home, with Diego Fagundez, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig all getting on the scoresheet Wednesday night. The narrow win saw the five-time MLS Cup winners move into first place in the Western Conference table with 46 points from 25 matches with rivals LAFC not too far behind with two games in hand.

After the Timbers unimpressive start to the 2024 MLS season under new head coach Phil Neville, Portland have appeared to right the ship with five wins from their last six matches. The ex-Inter Miami boss has guided Portland to seventh in the Western Conference standings with a key 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake last weekend.

Here's 90min's guide to the Galaxy vs the Timbers.

What time does LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off?

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: LA Galaxy 3-3 Portland Timbers (30 September 2023) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers on TV and live stream

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be without a few key players for his team's match against the Timbers. Striker Dejan Joveljic misses out with a hamstring injury, Gaston Brugman remains sidelined with a knee injury and Julian Aude is still recovering from a groin injury.

All three players have been regulars in Vanney's lineups in 2024 and all three are expected to return to action in early August.

Young midfielder Edwin Cerrillo also misses the game through yellow card accumulation after receiving his fifth booking of the season vs the Rapids.

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Portland Timbers ( 4-3-3 ): McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Puig, Fagundez; Pec, Berry, Paintsil.

Portland Timbers team news

Longtime defensive midfielder Diego Chara will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation, leaving a huge hole in the middle of the park. Winger Marvin Loria is also expected to miss the game as he's still recovering from a knee injury.

Defender Kamal Miller has reportedly returned to the team following Copa America, but Maxime Crepeau's status for the match remains unknown.

Portland Timbers predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy ( 4-2-3-1 ): Pantemis; Mosquera, Miller, Zuparic, Bravo; Paredes, Williamson; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers score prediction

This one is shaping up to be an exciting battle out on the west coast between two teams that aren't short of attacking firepower. Both sides also have experience in winning close, high-scoring matches this season -- which could come in handy Saturday night.

The Timbers will do their best to upset the Galaxy with their talented attacking department, but the hosts will prove to do just enough in the end with a late goal to steal all three points.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-2 Portland Timbers