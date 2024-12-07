Advertisement
Live

LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls live updates: Result, highlights, analysis for 2024 MLS Cup

armando botello ii · henry bushnell

CARSON, Calif. — Yahoo Sports has live coverage of the Saturday's 2024 MLS Cup final, where the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls face off in a showdown of heavyweight versus underdog. The match kicks off at 4:10 p.m. ET, 1:10 p.m. PT at the Galaxy's fortress, Dignity Health Sports Park. Fox will broadcast the final in the United States. Fans can also stream it on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass in England or Spanish.

The Galaxy are chasing a league record sixth title after an electric season fueled by big-name signings and free-agent coups. But Saturday, they'll be without midfield maestro Riqui Puig, whose torn ACL leaves a massive gap in their attack. Can Greg Vanney's side adapt and deliver yet another championship to Los Angeles?

LA Galaxy's Ghanaian forward #28 Joseph Paintsil celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Final match between the LA Galaxy and the NY Red Bulls at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on December 7, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
LA Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil opened up the scoring in the 2024 MLS Cup against the NY Red Bulls, then held up the jersey of his injured teammate Riqui Puig, who he replaced. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

On the other side, the Red Bulls have defied all odds to get here. After sneaking into the playoffs as the East's seventh seed, they've clawed their way past defending champ Columbus, then crosstown rival NYCFC, then Orlando. They've been fueled by gritty pressing and a lights-out defense led by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Now, with history on the line, Sandro Schwarz's team has a chance to pull off one of the league's greatest Cinderella stories.

Will the Galaxy's star power shine through, or can the Red Bulls grind out one final upset to lift their first MLS Cup?

All of the latest updates, highlights and more will be below.

Live35 updates

  • Frustration starting to set in for NY

  • Another sold out MLS Cup final

  • 65'

  • Second half underway

  • Henry Bushnell

    Vanney on the first half

    LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney accurately sums up the first half in an interview with Apple:

    "I was really satisfied with the first 20 to 25 minutes. We dominated that in every aspect of the game. And then I felt like we fell a little bit off of a cliff. Just got a little bit passive, we conceded too much territory. We’re allowing them to get too much field position, and they’re getting set pieces ..."

    Says they have to “reorganize” and get pressure on the ball higher up the pitch.

    "We've gotta stay foot-on-the-gas. We don't need to be protecting a 2-1, we need to be pushing the game."

  • Armando Botello II

    HALFTIME: Galaxy 2-1 Red Bulls

    At the end of 45 minutes, the Galaxy's early surge has the home team on top, but the Red Bulls' fluky goal gave the visitors new life.

  • Armando Botello II

    47'

    Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida dropped a dime into the box for Joveljic, but the Serbian couldn't convert his shot, which went straight into Coronel's waiting hands.

  • Armando Botello II

    38' Yellow card

    The second infraction of the day is shown to LA's Mark Delgado after he charged into NY's Emil Forsberg with the pair ending up on the turf.

  • Armando Botello II

    35' Yellow card

    Red Bulls defender Noah Eile is carded for a tactical foul on Galaxy's Gabriel Pec shortly after his teammate was nutmegged, twice.

  • Armando Botello II

    Now that's a teammate

  • Henry Bushnell

    Galaxy suddenly on the back foot

    The goal, no matter how fluky it was, seems to have shook the hosts a bit. Their defending on a few subsequent set pieces was also tentative. And they haven't been as confident on the ball.

  • Armando Botello II

    Red Bulls capitalize on the corner kick

  • Armando Botello II

    28' GOAL

    SEAN NEALIS SCORES ONE FOR THE VISITORS AND WE HAVE OURSELVES A GAME IN CARSON! Galaxy 2-1 Red Bulls

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Galaxy going right at the Red Bulls' sudden weakness

    The buildup to both goals sliced right through the heart of the NYRB defense.

    That's where Andrés Reyes usually is. And that's where he was until about 15 minutes before kickoff, when he was scratched due to illness.

    The Galaxy are going straight at his late replacement, 22-year-old center back Noah Eile.

  • Armando Botello II

    Galaxy with an out-of-this-world start

  • Armando Botello II

    13' GOAL

    DEJAN JOVELJIC SNEAKS IT PAST CORONEL WHO WAS CAUGHT LOOKING! IT'S 2-0 GALAXY!

  • Armando Botello II

    Paintsil makes it 1-0 Galaxy

  • Henry Bushnell

    Excellent Galaxy goal

    It began with a neat 1-2 in midfield — the exact type of possession play that we weren't sure the Riqui Puig and Marco Reus replacements would be able to provide.

    In fact, it was Gastón Brugman — often thought of primarily as a destroyer — who did his best Puig imitation: he slid a beautifully-weighted through-ball to Joseph Paintsil, whose shot slipped underneath Red Bulls keeper Coronel.

    1-0!

  • Armando Botello II

    9' GOAL

    JOSEPH PAINTSIL DRILLS IT INTO THE BOX AND THE HOME TEAM IS UP 1-0! GASTON BRUGMAN SERVED IT UP BEAUTIFULLY!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Dylan Nealis lucky to avoid yellow

    Paintsil picks up the ball near midfield, megs Nealis, and looks to race down the left sideline.

    Nealis, beaten, throws a forearm into Paintsil's gut.

    If that foul occurs in the 75th minute, it's 100% a yellow card. But five minutes in, apparently it's not.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Underway in Carson!

    A few early fouls. Lots of noise — including from the roughly 2,000 traveling Red Bulls fans.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Whoa, a late scratch for the Red Bulls

    Andrés Reyes, a strong defender at the heart of a strong Red Bulls defense, was feeling sick after warmups, and is out.

    Noah Eile is in.

  • Henry Bushnell
  • Henry Bushnell

    Red Bulls: Fluky underdog, or underrated and dangerous?

    On one hand, the Red Bulls won just 11 of 34 regular-season games; they only won three between June 2 and the start of the playoffs; they're the lowest seed, No. 7 in the East, to ever reach MLS Cup.

    But a lot of analytics-based models think they're much better than that.

    On Expected Goal Differential (xGD) — a measure of chance creation and concession — they were the third-best team throughout the regular season, behind only Columbus and LAFC.

    Oh, and a big chunk of their barren stretch run came without Emil Forsberg, who was injured. With Forsberg in the team, they've been better than their full regular-season record suggests:

    (fbref.com)
    (fbref.com)
  • Armando Botello II

    "Nobody Does it Better"

    Warren G is on the mic, the fans have nearly filled the stadium and Carson, California, is ready to host the 2024 MLS Cup.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Two MLS OGs finally meet in MLS Cup

    The Galaxy and Red Bulls (formerly Metrostars) are both MLS originals. They actually met in their first-ever game, in MLS's inaugural season, in 1996.

    But this is their first meeting in a final, largely because the Red Bulls have a relatively long history of playoff failures. They've only reached MLS Cup once, and never won it.

    The Galaxy, on the other hand, have played in nine finals and won five. This is their 10th. Will it be their league-record sixth title?

    They're favored, even without Puig, but I expect a tight game

  • Henry Bushnell

    Red Bulls bring the hometown flavor

    You might remember the New York Red Bulls as a glamorous club headlined by the likes of Rafa Marquez and Thierry Henry.

    You might see Emil Forsberg, who enjoyed a long career at RB Leipzig in Germany, and think they're still that same team.

    But no. In fact, they haven't been that team for a while. Their engine, now, is their academy. Of today's starting 11, six are American, three are from New Jersey, and another two — the Nealis brothers, both defenders — are from Long Island.

  • Henry Bushnell

    How will the Galaxy adjust without Puig, Reus?

    Riqui Puig — who tore his ACL with around 30 minutes to go in the Western Conference final, then played the rest of the game and served up a game-winning assist in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle — was arguably the most impactful player in MLS over the entirety of the 2024 season, including the playoffs.

    He's a massive loss, no matter how the Galaxy chose to replace him.

    Still, the choice is notable. Many expected for Vanney to turn to attacking midfielder/winger Diego Fagundez in a central role. Instead, he went for Gaston Brugman, a defensive midfielder. That gives the Galaxy two true destroyers — Brugman and Edwin Cerrillo — and a very different look than the team that tore up MLS with a possession-based style. (And Marky Delgado, the other Puig/Reus replacement, is more scrappy than elegant.)

    So, rather than try to replace Puig's playmaking and dominate the ball, LA's plan appears to be to solidify in midfield, and grind with the Red Bulls.

    The impact of that choice is that more attacking onus will shift to the two Designated Players on the wing, both new additions this season: Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

  • Henry Bushnell

    The lineups, in formation

    Here's how the Galaxy and Red Bulls will set up, per the official team sheet.

    Given the Galaxy injuries, no surprises.

    The Galaxy will set up in their customary 4-3-3, and the Red Bulls in their 3-4-2-1. (MLS)
    The Galaxy will set up in their customary 4-3-3, and the Red Bulls in their 3-4-2-1. (MLS)
  • Henry Bushnell

    Marco Reus on the bench

    The big news within the starting lineups is that Marco Reus — the former Borussia Dortmund star who joined the Galaxy midseason — is only fit enough for the LA bench.

    He felt something in his groin early in last Saturday's Western Conference final. Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said yesterday that Reus "trained fully" on Friday, and "should be ready to go tomorrow" ... but apparently he isn't, at least not fully.

    And that's a big loss. Reus hasn't lit up MLS, but he would've stepped into an elevated role in the absence of Riqui Puig, who tore his ACL last weekend.

    Without both of them, the Galaxy's midfield is significantly weakened. Marky Delgado and Gaston Brugman are the replacements.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Lineups

    Lineups are in. Here are the starting 11s:

    Lineups for the 2024 MLS Cup final.
    Lineups for the 2024 MLS Cup final.
  • Henry Bushnell

    Welcome to MLS Cup

    We're just under an hour until kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

    Between now and then, we'll set the stage for a fascinating matchup — which could produce all sorts of drama, or a relative dud.