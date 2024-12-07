LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls live updates: Result, highlights, analysis for 2024 MLS Cup

CARSON, Calif. — Yahoo Sports has live coverage of the Saturday's 2024 MLS Cup final, where the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls face off in a showdown of heavyweight versus underdog. The match kicks off at 4:10 p.m. ET, 1:10 p.m. PT at the Galaxy's fortress, Dignity Health Sports Park. Fox will broadcast the final in the United States. Fans can also stream it on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass in England or Spanish.

The Galaxy are chasing a league record sixth title after an electric season fueled by big-name signings and free-agent coups. But Saturday, they'll be without midfield maestro Riqui Puig, whose torn ACL leaves a massive gap in their attack. Can Greg Vanney's side adapt and deliver yet another championship to Los Angeles?

LA Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil opened up the scoring in the 2024 MLS Cup against the NY Red Bulls, then held up the jersey of his injured teammate Riqui Puig, who he replaced. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

On the other side, the Red Bulls have defied all odds to get here. After sneaking into the playoffs as the East's seventh seed, they've clawed their way past defending champ Columbus, then crosstown rival NYCFC, then Orlando. They've been fueled by gritty pressing and a lights-out defense led by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Now, with history on the line, Sandro Schwarz's team has a chance to pull off one of the league's greatest Cinderella stories.

Will the Galaxy's star power shine through, or can the Red Bulls grind out one final upset to lift their first MLS Cup?

All of the latest updates, highlights and more will be below.