LA Galaxy vs LAFC verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Major League Soccer, Sunday, April 16, kick-off 9:30pm, live on Apple TV

Predicted score

LA Galaxy 1-3 LAFC

Suggested bets

Over 3.5 goals

Denis Bouanga to score

Key stats

LA Galaxy are winless in six matches so far this season. LAFC are unbeaten in six but they've drawn both of their away matches. Both teams have scored in the last seven meetings. This fixture has averaged 4.41 per match since LAFC joined MLS in 2019.

Team news

Jonathan Bond (shoulder) is unavailable for LA Galaxy so Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, will continue in goal. Douglas Costa and Martin Caceres after both suspended after picking up red cards against Houston last week. LAFC are still without Maxime Crepeau (leg) after a horror leg break in last season's MLS playoffs but seem to have come through their midweek Champions League tie unscathed.

Verdict

The hosts have endured an awful start to the season with three draws and three losses to open their campaign, while the 'visitors' LAFC have played 10 matches in less than six weeks. Greg Vanney's side were well off the pace in losses to FC Dallas, Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo, also failing to beat Sporting KC, Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers in a set of draws. LAFC had no such problem in dispatching the Whitecaps, beating them 3-0 home and away in their Champions League quarter-final. They've six games so far this season and are yet to concede on their travels.

This is a fixture that never fails to deliver, as The Galaxy haven't taken kindly to their neighbour's presence in MLS. It feels like there's a growing gap between the sides, but the Galaxy should see this as a free hit to get back on track.

Form tends to go out the window where rivalry is involved and the Galaxy have found the net in 16 of the 17 meetings between the clubs and only twice in the history of the fixture have we witnessed fewer than three goals. A lot of the problems experienced by the Galaxy so far could have been resolved with just a couple of goals. There are games they've been in, particularly a pair of 0-0 draws, and had chances to win. Jim Curtin's men have registered just three goals in their six matches and it's been clear during that time they miss Javier Hernandez's movement. He stretches defences and just knows how to fit space in the box. Los Angeles FC do not struggle in the goalscoring department. The Black and Gold have registered 22 goals in all competitions with Stipe Biuk, Kwadwo Opuko and Carlos Vela all contributing. They're a team that can hit you from a lot of different directions, with Giorgio Chiellini also chipping in with a goal, but Denis Bouanga looks like he'll lead the way this season with six in six. The Galaxy's lack of an out ball has put them under increasing pressure, so the return of Javier Hernandez should allow them to become the competitive, free-scoring side we saw in 2022, with his involvement likely to yield a goal in this match.

