Javier Hernandez underwent a successful ACL surgery according to MLS side LA Galaxy.

The Mexican striker, who has scored 39 goals in 82 games for the club, sustained his injury during a US Open Cup clash with Real Salt Lake.

In a statement, LA Galaxy said: "Forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández underwent a successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructive surgery on his right knee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Hernández, who was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, will miss the remainder of the 2023 season."

Considering the 35-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, it's possible Hernandez may have already played his final game for the Los Angeles club.

According to Marca, the player is likely to return to action in his homeland of Mexico in the Liga MX.

Hernandez has endured a frustrating season with LA Galaxy as the club have only won three of 17 league games in 2023.

With the side second-bottom of the MLS Western Conference, it's unlikely the former powerhouse of North American soccer will feature in the end-of-season play-offs.

Hernandez put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club back in 2020 worth over $19million.

The article LA Galaxy provide latest update on Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez as forward undergoes surgery appeared first on Planetsport.com.