LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park Hosts Career Exploration Panel in Recognition of Black Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / AEG:

In celebration of Black Heritage Month, AEG's LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park Foundation hosted a career exploration panel "The Power of Sports for Inclusion Around the World" for more than 100 students from Lakewood High School at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The panel, which was developed in partnership with the Black Equity@AEG employee network group, focused on important role that sports undertakes to unite and drive social change in the community.

The discussion was moderated by LA Galaxy legend Cobi Jones and featured such professional athletes as Marquise Goodwin (professional rugby player), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy II player), Steve Lewis (four time Olympic medalist, US Track & Field), and Denecia Fernandes (former member UC Berkeley Women's Rugby Team).

During the conversation, the panelists shared their experiences of navigating the professional sports world as Black athletes and discussed the positive changes that are occurring within the industry related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Following the moderated discussion, students had the to ask the athletes questions.

"Sports is a powerful tool that has the ability to bring people together and to inspire positive social change," shared Cobi Jones. "It can break down barriers and build opportunities for individuals, teams, and communities. I hope our discussion today has empowered these students to chase their dreams and make a favorable and constructive impact on the world."

The AEG Futures Career Exploration program offers high school and college age students the chance to learn first-hand from industry professionals about career opportunities in sports and live music. Over the years, AEG has hosted multiple in-person and virtual events in conjunction with its music festivals including Goldenvoice's Day N Vegas, Arroyo Seco Weekend and the BET's BET Experience Youth Program at L.A. LIVE, among others. To learn more about AEG Futures, please click here.

AEG, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture
AEG, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

Panel Featured Professional Athletes including Cobi Jones, Marquise Goodwin, Jalen Neal, Steve Lewis and Denecia Fernandes and Focused on the Power of Sports to Drive Social Change

SOURCE: AEG



