LA Galaxy condemns offensive social media posts from player's wife

The Los Angeles Galaxy responded to offensive social media posts from the wife of one of the team’s players on Wednesday, condemning the posts as racist and violent.

The team said it will meet with Aleksandar Katai on Thursday to determine its next step in response to what his wife, Tea Katai, posted. It also took the opportunity to say it stands with the current protests against systemic racism.

A statement from the LA Galaxy on Tea Katai. pic.twitter.com/tfGDMUomIo — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 4, 2020

The posts in question were circulated on Reddit.

The first post, apparently from Tea Katai’s Instagram story, shows a still from a video of a New York Police Department vehicle driving through a group of protesters with the caption “Ma pobij govna bre!” The Reddit user claimed that translates to “C'mon, beat those s---s” with the expletive referring to the protesters. Google translate had a simpler interpretation: “Kill the s---.”

The second post showed a woman running out of a store holding a shoebox with the caption “Black Nikes Matter,” mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both posts are obviously not a message the Galaxy wants to be associated with as the conversation of racial inequality dominates American politics, especially with athletes across sports speaking up. We’ll see if the team pushes for any sort of apology from Katai on Thursday.

Tea Katai's posts were clearly unacceptable. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

