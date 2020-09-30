La Flèche Wallonne - Live coverage

Julian Alaphilippe set to miss La Flèche Wallonne after Worlds win







View photos The profile of the 2020 men's Fleche Wallonne More

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the elite men's La Flèche Wallonne.

This year's race starts at 11:30 CET and the riders face a 202km of racing between Herve and the iconic Mur de Huy climb.

117km roll through the Wallonia countryside, with the final 85 on a circuit around the city of Huy.

The three laps of the 32km circuit includes three climbs: the Côte d’Ereffe (-19km), the Côte du Chemin des Gueuses (-9,5km) and, of course, the Mur de Huy up to the finish line.

On the menu at @flechewallonne:2⃣0⃣2⃣km🏔️10 x climbs🧗‍♂️ 2 x ascents of the Mur de Huy📈25% max gradient Check out today's rolling terrain that stands between the riders and glory.#FlecheWallonne | @GlobalNTT pic.twitter.com/5JXzY16XWfSeptember 30, 2020

It is wet and windy in Belgium but we expect a fast and hard race.

The women's Fleche Wallonne is also underway and we will have a full report, photo gallery, news and interviews.

168 riders start today, including Tour de FRance winner Tadej Pogacar. They DNS are Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Astana Pro Team) and Odd Christian Eiking (Cirus - Wanty Gobert).