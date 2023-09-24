La DoubleJ RTW Spring 2024

A stay in Seville last April during the city’s Feria led founder J.J. Martin to present a joyful collection — and as colorful as can be. Both are La DoubleJ’s signatures but this season the designer further shined a light on the craftsmanship of Italy’s artisans with intricate macrame details on tube dresses and multicolored raffia skirts.

La DoubleJ took over Milan’s Porta Nuova district with a working carousel that injected yet another touch of fun to its first live model presentation, following a global street casting. The brand’s signature allover prints ranged from sun-faded rows of fans on miniskirts with tassels and flamenco-inspired short jackets to colorful florals on flounced dresses and seashells on pencil skirts.

Fringes embellished the brand’s signature Sophia dress, and sweaters came in a loose weave or chunky. Clutches, totes and sandals were in sync with the festive mood and decorated with raffia fringes, and long, colored tassels. The macramé ballerinas are sure to sell like hot cakes. Well-done, or as they say in Spain, olé.

