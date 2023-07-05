LA County Sheriff's department releases video of deputy slamming woman to ground

The Los Angeles County sheriff's department has launched an investigation after two deputies were seeing using force to detain two people at a grocery store last month in a "disturbing" video.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a grocery store in Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County on June 24 and attempted to detain a man and a woman police said matched the description given by store security personnel, the sheriff's department said in a statement Monday.

"As deputies attempted to detain the individuals described by store security personnel, the encounter escalated into a use of force incident that was captured by a community member with a cellphone camera," the statement said. "The video is disturbing."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bodycam shows a June 24 arrest incident that has led to the opening of a use-of-force investigation.

What does the video show?

One of the body-camera videos released by the department begins with a deputy arriving on scene and repeatedly telling a man to put his hands on the hood of the car and sit down as the man insists he hasn't done anything wrong. Two deputies approach the man, say they are going to pat him down and place him in handcuffs as he complains about a problem with his arm, the video shows.

The man can be heard on video asking why he is being arrested and a deputy replies he is being detained. A deputy forces him to the ground as the man says he is "not going to fight" and that his wife has cancer, according to the footage.

Meanwhile, the other deputy can be seen in a second video released by the department approaching a woman who appears to be filming the interaction on her cellphone. She can be heard saying "you can't touch me" as he reaches toward her and throws her to the ground.

The footage shows the deputy repeatedly tells her to "stop" and get on the ground as he attempts to restrain her. During the struggle, the deputy threatens to punch the woman in the face and she threatens to sue him, according to the video.

The woman says she can't breathe moments before he sprays her in the face with OC spray, also called pepper spray, the video shows. He threatens to spray her again and then places her in handcuffs. She repeatedly asks why the deputy is "manhandling" her.

The man asks whether the woman is OK, and the woman says she can't see as the deputies place them in separate police cars.

“All you had to do was listen,” a deputy told the woman.

“I didn’t do anything,” she replied, later claiming the deputy was angry because she was filming the encounter.

What happened to the deputies?

Both deputies have been reassigned from field duty, according to the statement.

The department is investigating the incident to determine whether the use of force was "reasonable, necessary, appropriate and proportional to the level of actions described" and will review footage of the incident including body camera, surveillance and cellphone video, the statement said.

What happened to the man and woman?

The sheriff's department said the man and the woman were not injured during the arrest. The man was arrested for resisting a police officer and misdemeanor trespassing, and the woman was arrested for attempting to deter or resist an officer performing their duty and assault and battery, according to the department.

A protest will be held Wednesday at the grocery store to demand the officer who forced the woman to the ground be fired, the Los Angeles Times reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA deputy throws woman to ground in 'disturbing' use of force video