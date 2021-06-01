LA County fire station shooting: Hunt for ‘active’ shooter believed to have fled scene

A fire at the house of the suspect in a fatal shooting at a fire station in California (Fox 11 News / screengrab)

Police are hunting for an ‘active’ gunman after a shooting took place at a Los Angeles County fire station.

Authorities say that one person was airlifted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after violence broke out at Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 81 in Agua Dulce, north of the city, according to FOX11.

Fire fighters were then called to a structure fire in nearby Acton, California, which is believed to be the home of the suspect.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce,” the fire department tweeted.

“The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident.”

The victim of the shooting was reportedly taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in Palmdale, California, has warned people to stay away from the scene of the house fire in Acton, tweeting that there is a “high volume of law enforcement presence in the area.”

Crews at the scene of the house fire have reported a person down in the yard of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to FOX11.

The owner of the property is a veteran fire fighter, according to The Los Angeles Times.