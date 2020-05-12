LA County Beaches to Reopen With Limitations on Wednesday

Los Angeles County’s beaches will reopen with limitations on Wednesday as the county begins to slowly ease “safer at home” restrictions.

The beaches will only be open for “ocean activities” and “exercise,” meaning that social gatherings, sunbathing, sitting on the sand and activities like beach volleyball are not allowed, according to tweets from the county and the Department of Beaches and Harbors. Beachgoers must also wear face coverings when not in the water and maintain distance of 6 ft. apart from other people. Parking lots, bike paths, piers and boardwalks will also remain closed at this time.

Local law enforcement agencies and the county’s lifeguards will be working with the Department of Beaches and Harbors to “remind beachgoers of the restrictions,” and fines of up to $1,000 may be handed out to violators, a department spokesperson told TheWrap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Obviously, we would prefer that people abide by the restrictions — and we will be reminding people of the restrictions — but if necessary, the Safer at Home order allows fines of up to $1,000 for violators,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Orange County Beaches Can Reopen With Limitations

The modified restrictions in L.A. County come after beaches in Orange County were given the green light to reopen last week with limitations.

“I urge everyone to follow all Public Health Orders for your safety and your neighbors, and please use the beach responsibly by practicing physical distancing,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement on Monday. “If beach visitors do not follow all the rules, the State of California or Los Angeles County can once again close our beaches. By abiding by these measures, you will play an important role in keeping the beaches open.”





On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM









Story continues

— LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020





Read original story LA County Beaches to Reopen With Limitations on Wednesday At TheWrap