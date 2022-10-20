LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal

MICHAEL R. BLOOD
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation.

The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin de León, disclosed in media interviews that he would not step down but wanted to take a leave from council meetings to attempt to restore his reputation. City Council President Paul Krekorian called it unacceptable.

The standoff is unfolding even as there seem to be few hard rules about personal conduct and consequence for public officials. De León's prospects for holding his job remain unclear and he again was out of sight Thursday.

The council already has stripped De León of much of his power in an effort to pressure him to resign, but it has no authority to expel members. Those calling for his resignation for his involvement in a recorded meeting peppered with crude, racial insults include President Joe Biden as well as other elected officials and council members who say they are unwilling to ever work with him again.

“The problem for Kevin de León is there is a tape. It’s race-related in a city with difficult racial tensions,” said veteran Republican consultant Rob Stutzman, who advised former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger when the one-time action star weathered accusations of sexual misconduct during his 2003 campaign for governor.

“This one seems like it would be difficult to stick out,” Stutzman added, referring to the cascade of calls for his resignation and frayed racial relations. To survive “you have to come up with some type of coalition to support you in the next week or it starts to look pretty grim.”

No such coalition has emerged. Disclosure of the recording has been followed by days of public outrage and protests. A sign of more trouble came from two Black developers working on a downtown project who said in a letter to the council that they could no longer work with de León, whose district includes the project that would be anchored to two hotels.

The developers — R. Donahue Peebles and Victor MacFarlane — called for his resignation and wrote that de León had been dismissive of their proposal, meeting with them just once over two years.

The uproar began with the release nearly two weeks ago of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving de León, two other council members and a powerful labor leader, all Latino Democrats, in which they schemed to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts during an hourlong conversation laced with bigoted comments.

Within days, then-City Council President Nury Martinez and the head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Hererra, had resigned. De León and Councilman Gil Cedillo, who also attended the meeting, appear intent on keeping their jobs, though Cedillo has said little publicly about the tape and has not appeared at recent council meetings.

Cedillo's term ends in December, but de León also could face a recall election.

In recent decades, Americans generally have displayed a greater tolerance for bad personal judgment, indiscretions or worse by public officials and candidates. Former President Donald Trump was accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct. Former President Bill Clinton had a sexual relationship with a White House intern.

But racial matters are different. The language on the recording upended years of delicate relations between Blacks and Latinos in Los Angeles, who often form coalitions to achieve political ends. Many said that trust was broken.

“It is unforgiveable,” Councilman Curren Price, who is Black, said on Twitter.

Some of the looming unknowns include whether more tapes could surface. No one knows who made the recording — or why. Meanwhile, the state is investigating how the districts were drawn and whether the process was rigged. Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, has said his investigation could lead to civil liability or criminal charges, depending on what is found.

Democratic consultant Steve Maviglio said it's possible for de León to survive, but he must make sincere apologies and win back his constituents' trust. That would start with small private meetings with business leaders, or coffee with community groups — any larger event would attract protests.

He pointed to former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who survived calls for his resignation after a picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook showing a man in blackface standing next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. The Democrat initially acknowledged he was in the photo and apologized, then reversed course, saying he was not in it.

De León's efforts to remain in office might have a financial motive.

Disclosure forms filed with the state show he holds only modest investments — tech stocks valued between $8,000 and $40,000. Los Angeles City Council members are among the highest paid in the country with annual salaries of nearly $229,000, along with pension and medical benefits.

One person unlikely to lend a sympathetic ear to de León will be the state’s most powerful Democrat, Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor and the councilman, who was once a Democratic leader in the state Senate, have had strained relations for years that worsened when de León embarked on a failed attempt to oust U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018.

“It’s no secret Gov. Newsom did not appreciate it when Kevin ran against Dianne Feinstein. It was viewed by Newsom ... as a gesture of disrespect that was doomed from the beginning,” said Newsom adviser Nathan Ballard.

“Kevin seemed to have thin skin in relation to all things Newsom,” Ballard added. A rivalry with the governor “existed only in Kevin’s mind.”

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Bianca Andreescu earns straight-sets victory over Teichmann at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in