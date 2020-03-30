LA’s Convention Center Is Being Converted Into a Federal Field Hospital

Los Angeles is converting its convention center into a field hospital to help relieve the burden on the city’s hospitals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday.

The changes were underway this weekend when a group of 30 members of the National Guard helped convert the building — which has over 720,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space — into a working field hospital with medical supplies and cots. The hospital itself will be under the purview of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Garcetti said.

Though it’s not immediately clear yet how many cots will be located at the convention center, Garcetti shared photos of dozens of cots already set up inside the building. (A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

As for staffing, Garcetti said that medical volunteers may be involved.

“We’re going to need your help, and I appreciate all the medical personnel who have stepped up, offering to volunteer, in whatever assignment we have, and we’re certainly going to be calling on some of you to help us at the convention center,” he said at his Sunday press conference.

In addition to the convention center, the USNS Mercy hospital ship — which arrived in L.A. last week — is also beginning to accept patients and has 1,000 hospital beds available. Meanwhile, L.A. residents are still under a “safer at home” order, alongside a statewide “stay at home” order, that prevents them from leaving their homes unless for essential activities.





We are utilizing every resource to confront the COVID-19 crisis: @ConventionLA will now become a federal medical station, led by @HHSGov and @USNationalGuard to help relieve our nearby hospitals.

Thank you to our partners for your support during this national pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RlRWmK6dmT

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 30, 2020





