LA Clippers in good shape if Kawhi Leonard outplays Kevin Durant in first-round series

PHOENIX — Footprint Center was vibrant as Kevin Durant made his playoff debut with the Phoenix Suns. But the Suns new star was outplayed by the best player on the court — Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was cool and calm through four quarters as he led the Los Angeles Clippers with a game-high 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Clippers’ 115-110 Game 1 win over the Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Durant had 27 points in the defeat. It was his first loss in a Suns uniform.

The Clippers needed every bit of Leonard's points in the close win, especially with his co-star Paul George sidelined with a knee injury. Leonard said postgame that it's “great” to go up against Durant and the Suns in the opening round.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig during Game 1 of their first-round series.

“(Kevin Durant) is an all-time player, a Hall of Famer. This is what it’s about; you have an opportunity to play great. You just want the opportunity," Leonard said. "Win, lose or draw, it’s about giving your best out there. And you’re able to play against the best. Just got to keep on having fun with it. It’s good. It’s playoff basketball.”

Leonard was the best player on the court. He was the only Clippers starter with a positive plus-minus rating from the floor.

“He was great,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said of Leonard. “I thought he did a really good job of getting to his spots. Taking what the defense gives him and when they doubled team him make the right pass and the right play. He did a good job of getting to his spots (Sunday).”

OPINION: Davis keys Lakers' collective effort in Game 1 win over Grizzlies

HEAT: Upset No. 1 Bucks in Game 1 as Giannis injures back, Herro breaks hand

NBA PLAYOFFS: Scores, schedules and predictions for first round

While Leonard was “great”, the Clippers would not have stolen Game 1 on the road without Russell Westbrook’s intangibles.

Westbrook overcame a rough 3-for-19 shooting night with grit, hustle, defense and two clutch free throws with under 20 seconds left to give Los Angeles a 111-108 advantage. Following Westbrook’s two made free throws, he blocked a Devin Booker shot that put the Clippers in prime position to take the victory.

Story continues

“My whole career, I pride myself every season to do everything. I think I’m one of those guys that can do everything each and every night,” Westbrook said postgame. “Whatever is needed of me to win the game I’ll do it. I’m just grateful that (Tyronn) Lue and his staff believe in me regardless if my shots not falling. Allowing me to be able to make an impact on the team and winning.”

Despite Westbrook’s abysmal shooting night, Lue told Westbrook during the game not to be discouraged because of his overall impact on the game.

“Defensively he was great on KD," Lue said of Westbrook. "His physicality was good. He got a few offensive rebounds at the end of the game and kept the ball alive. I thought he was phenomenal tonight.”

Westbrook, who signed with the Clippers in February after he cleared waivers, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

With George out, Westbrook was the co-star Leonard and the Clippers needed to take Game 1. But the star among stars in Phoenix was Leonard. If Leonard continues to outplay Durant, and he gets help from Westbrook and others, the Clippers have a good chance to upset the Suns in the first round.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clippers in good playoff shape if Kawhi Leonard outplays Kevin Durant