L.A. City Council wants MLB to award 2017, 2018 World Series titles to Dodgers: 'Our team was cheated'





The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series to the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, the two teams at the heart of MLB’s electronic sign-stealing scandal.

Now the Los Angeles City Council wants the Commissioners’ Trophies from those two World Series to reside in their city.

The L.A. City Council voted unanimously on a resolution Tuesday asking MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred to declare the Dodgers champions of both seasons.

Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz co-sponsored the resolution after MLB made public the results of sign-stealing investigation of the Astros on Jan. 13. The investigation found that the Astros used technology and trash cans to illegally steal opposing catchers’ signals and relay what pitch was arriving to Houston batters.

‘We know they were cheated’

The investigation resulted in year-long suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow and ultimately led to them both being fired.

The Boston Red Sox have since dismissed manager Alex Cora after he was found in the investigation to have played a key role in orchestrating the sign-stealing scandal as the bench coach for the Astros in 2017.

MLB is in the midst of investigating the Red Sox over illegal sign-stealing allegations during the 2018 season.

“We know they were cheated at a real shot at a championship,” Koretz said of the Dodgers on Tuesday, per the L.A. Times. “We have to send a message. If we don’t stand up for baseball, then the tradition of the national pastime may become flawed.”

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers twice fell in the World Series to teams embroiled in baseball's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

No comment from MLB

The council, of course, has no jurisdiction or influence over what team is and isn’t awarded a World Series victory. That’s a matter that’s decided on the field, and any step to vacate a title — as many have called for with the 2017 Astros — lies strictly with MLB.

MLB didn’t respond to a Times request to comment on the resolution.



But according to the Times, Koretz likened baseball’s scandal to the impeachment of President Donald Trump and the college admissions scandal centered around USC as greater signs of cheating in society that shouldn’t be tolerated.

“This isn’t being done for publicity,” Koretz said. “This is being done in outrage for how our team was cheated.”

The Astros beat the Dodgers in a dramatic seven-game series in 2017 while the Red Sox won the World Series in five games over the Dodgers in 2018.

