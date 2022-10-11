LA Council Chief Gives Up Title After Racial Slur in Audio

(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez resigned from her role as president of the body after leaked audio revealed she made racist remarks directed at a fellow council member’s Black son, sparking a public outcry.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement on Monday. “Effective immediately I am resigning as president of the Los Angeles City Council.”

The Los Angeles Times said it appeared she would remain a member of the council.

Councilmember Mike Bonin released a statement on Sunday calling for Martinez to be removed from office after the Los Angeles Times obtained a recording of a 2021 conversation involving Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León.

“We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him,” Bonin said in a statement on Twitter.

According to an account by the Times, Martinez said Bonin’s son “parece changuito,” which translates from Spanish to “looks like a monkey.” She also said the child was brought out by Bonin, who is White, as an “accessory” during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, the newspaper reported.

‘Wholly Inappropriate’

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Representative Adam Schiff, both Democrats, joined the call on Monday for Martinez to step down from city council, as well de León and Councilmember Gil Cedillo. Cedillo, who lost his campaign for re-election in the June primary, also took part in the conversation, along with LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

Herrera offered his resignation at Monday night meeting with the board, which was accepted, the Times reported, citing California Labor Federation head Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

De León on Sunday issued a statement saying that he’s reached out to his colleague about his “wholly inappropriate” remarks. “I will hold myself to a higher standard,” he said.

Story continues

Representatives for Herrera and Cedillo didn’t respond to requests from Bloomberg for comment.

A lawyer representing the LA County Federation of Labor said in a letter to the Times that the conversation was taped in violation of California’s privacy and recording laws.

The Times reported that the group was discussing redistricting maps and the need to reelect Latino councilmembers and ensure that heavily Latino districts didn’t lose economic assets.

(Updates with report of Ron Herrera’s resignation in 8th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.