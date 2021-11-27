‘La Brea’ Boss Teases Season 2 Will “Put Characters In Different Worlds’

The cast and executive producers of NBC’s La Brea appeared virtually at Comic-Con Special Edition on Saturday to discuss the surprise hit which was recently renewed for a second season at NBC.

(l-r) Jon Seda as Dr. Samuel Valez, Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado, Natalie Zea as Eve Harris - Credit: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

More from Deadline

Panelists included stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, and Nicholas Gonzalez; and co-showrunners David Appelbaum, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt.

La Brea is centered on a mother (Zea) and son (Jack Martin) separated from father and daughter after a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles.

“One of the great things about this show is that we had a really long gestation period,” said creator and executive producer Appelbaum. “We started filming the pilot right before the pandemic and then we shut down. We had basically over a year of thinking and planning. We had a mini room of writers where we started developing the stories for the first part of the season and thinking about the arc of the season. That gestation period really allowed us to come up with all these great twists and turns in a way that a lot of network shows never really have the ability to do.”

(l-r) Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Jack Martin as Josh Harris - Credit: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Zea teased her character Eve’s priorities as the season unravels—especially as she continues to interact with Gonzalez’s Levi Delgado.

“I think she’s doing a lot of compartmentalizing,” she said. “I think at this point, survival has to be sort of no. 1 on the list of things to do. And being horny has to be further down there or so. Weirdly, having to survive is a good distraction for her to be in denial about her personal life which is in shambles. She’s busy trying to save the world!”

Ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale, Seda teases what fans can expect to see from his character Dr. Sam Velez and Sam’s daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair).

Story continues

“Everyone’s making their decision on whether they want to go or stay,” he said. “For whatever rhyme or reason, I think Sam and Riley are still holding onto that hope that they’re going to get back to their family. I think they make a solid decision together.”

Of the finale, Appelbaum added, “Without actually giving away what happens, this is a story about a family trying to reconnect—emotionally and physically. They’re on that path in the finale but it won’t be easy.”

“They’re going to be separated in new and interesting ways,” he continued. “We’re going to be putting characters in different worlds moving into Season 2. There are going to be a lot of unexpected surprises that will happen at the end of the finale that is going to put our characters in a lot of different places. But also, we’re going to retain a lot of what we saw in Season 1. There are still going to be characters in the clearing trying to figure out how to survive down [there]. But one of the goals of the show for future seasons is to expand what the show can be.”

New episodes of La Brea air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.