L5 Capital Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / L5 Capital Inc. ("L5 Capital") announces today that it has acquired 230,000 additional common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") at an average price of US$5.319/CAD$6.68 per Common Share, for an aggregate cost of US$1,223,370/CAD$1,536,002.20 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, L5 Capital had beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 1,300,000 Common Shares, through open market purchases on The NASDAQ Capital Market (the "NASDAQ"), representing 8.51% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (on the basis of 15,269,583 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (the "Outstanding Shares") as of the date hereof). Immediately following the Acquisition, L5 Capital has beneficial ownership of 1,530,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.02% of the Outstanding Shares.

L5 Capital acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares trade on the NASDAQ and the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). L5 Capital will file an Early Warning Report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Farrah Dean at 1-888-485-6340. The head office of the Company is located at 3rd Floor, Bellevue Centre, 235-15th Street, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7T 2X1.

L5Capital Inc.

c/o BMO Nesbitt Burns

One First Canadian Place, 39th Floor Toronto, Ontario

M5X 1H3

