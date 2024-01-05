L.A. Zoo Mourns Death of 53-Year-Old Elephant Named Shaunzi: 'She Will Be Dearly Missed'

On Tuesday night, staff at the zoo said it appeared Shaunzi was "unable to stand up"

AP Photo/Richard Vogel Asian elephant Shaunzi in 2017

The Los Angeles Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved female elephant whose species is endangered.

Per a statement released by the zoo on Thursday, staff decided to euthanize a 53-year-old female Asian elephant named Shaunzi after she exhibited signs of distress on Tuesday night while in her habitat at the Thai Yard section of the Elephants of Asia, where she lived with another female elephant named Tina.

Shaunzi was discovered "down in her exhibit and she appeared to be unable to stand up," the L.A. Zoo said.

"Animal care staff and Zoo veterinarians responded quickly and worked through the night to help Shaunzi up," the statement continued. "Despite the use of all resources and personnel available, the extraordinary efforts were ultimately unsuccessful."



Zoo staff then made the "heartbreaking" decision to "sedate and euthanize" Shaunzi Wednesday morning.

"The Los Angeles Zoo staff is devastated by this loss," the statement read. "The care and wellbeing of the elephants and all of the animals at the Zoo is always a top priority."

Shaunzi was born in Thailand and spent her early years in a circus before coming to the U.S. in 1983 to live at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. She was transferred to the L.A. Zoo in 2017 and lived with three other elephants, Tina, Jewel and Billy.

As an Asian elephant, Shaunzi was classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Per the L.A. Zoo, only about 40,000 Asian elephants remain in the wild because elephants have been illegally hunted for their tusks and many of their habitats have been destroyed.

"Shaunzi lived a full life and was an ambassador for her species," the zoo's statement read. "She helped Angelenos learn about her wild counterparts and the challenges they face in their native range."

"She will be dearly missed by the Los Angeles Zoo staff, members, and the millions of visitors who come to the Zoo each year," the statement concluded.

A representative for the L.A .Zoo hasn't immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the exact cause of Shaunzi's death.

A spokesperson for the zoo told ABC News it was unclear why Shaunzi couldn't stand up and a necropsy was planned.

