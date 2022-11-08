L.A. water use plummets during hot summer amid calls to conserve during drought

Dorany Pineda
·4 min read
Los Angeles, CA - June 01: Sprinklers are on at a house on the first day that the LADWP drought watering restrictions are implemented in , Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sprinklers run on the first day of drought-watering restrictions in Los Angeles in June. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Amid a record-breaking drought and calls to drastically reduce water use across California, Los Angeles residents saved a staggering 6 billion gallons during the hottest months of the summer, officials announced Monday.

From June through September, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers used 6 billion gallons of water less than during the same period last year.

The usage is the overall lowest among the city’s nearly 4 million residents during those summer months since record keeping at the agency began in the early 1970s, said Marty Adams, the LAWDP’s general manager.

"We've notched a 9% year-over-year reduction on top of what we had done in the years before,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference at the L.A. County Natural History Museum, touting the water conservation numbers.

LADWP customers reduced their water use by 9% in June, 11% in July, 10% in August and 9% in September, which all amounted to record low usage during those months.

“We've certainly accomplished a lot,” Adams said at the news conference.

Yet politicians and water experts have urged residents to do more as hopes of a wet winter seem unlikely with another year of dry La Niña conditions in the forecast.

The announcement comes after three consecutive months of record water-use reductions following unprecedented restrictions that went into effect in June across the state. At the time, nearly 4 million Angelenos were placed on twice-a-week outdoor watering rules.

The restrictions were triggered when the region’s huge water wholesaler, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, declared a water shortage emergency. The State Water Project, which delivers water from Northern California to farmlands and cities to the south, cut its allocation from 15% to 5% this year.

People walk on a dirt trail
Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, and Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, walk in the museum's 3.5-acre nature gardens Monday. (Dorany Pineda / Los Angeles Times)

Adams and Garcetti suggested that some of the LADWP’s residential water conservation rebates and programs — including soil-moisture sensors, low-water-use toilets and washers, and turf replacement — aided in the conservation efforts.

Garcetti announced last week that the LADWP will increase rebates from $3 to $5 a square foot for residential and commercial customers when they replace their lawns with drought-friendly plants.

“This is the time of year to be taking your turf out and replacing it with California-friendly landscapes,” which include native plants from the state, the southwestern U.S., Mediterranean regions, Australia and Mexico, Adams said.

Since 2009, L.A. has replaced more than 51 million square feet of lawn and saved more than 2.3 billion gallons of water as a result, Garcetti said, enough to supply more than 28,000 households with water for a year.

Although conservation continues to play an important and immediate role in the region’s response, water experts said that improved recycling and infrastructure — as well as enhanced responses from businesses, industry and government — will be needed to reduce reliance on water from Northern California and the Colorado River, a key source of water for Southern California.

L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the chair of the city's Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice and River Committee, said the city can do more. He is pushing for on-site gray-water reuse systems for new developments over 100,000 square feet and solar panels across the L.A. aqueduct in an effort to reduce water evaporation.

Although a massive storm will bring rain and snow to the region this week, Adams emphasized that residents should adopt water conservation efforts for the long haul.

“Last year, we had a lot of rain in December, and then nothing — nothing happened after that,” he said. “We know this year has been a tough year and that next year will be a tough year. There's no way around it. So ... we have to protect our way of life."

Experts say that although the conservation efforts are helpful, they are not enough to sustain long-term water use across the region.

“We have to stop thinking of this as responding to this drought and acknowledge that these droughts are becoming more frequent and severe,” Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute, previously told The Times. “Action that we take now — and continue to take even after this drought ends — will be important for the future.”

Times staff writer Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.