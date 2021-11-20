L.A., Ventura counties to see increased fire danger; red flag warning issued

An aerial photo shows a wildfire off Interstate 5 north of Castaic in September. (Associated Press)

The Los Angeles area will see increased fire danger this weekend as gusty winds and low humidity prompted forecasters to issue a red flag warning.

The warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday and covers most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Ana winds coming from the northeast and east were on track to increase late Saturday night into Sunday, forecasters said. Peak wind activity is expected Sunday morning and afternoon.

"During this peak, offshore wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph in favored mountain and foothill locations," forecasters said.

Gusts of 30 to 40 mph could extend into the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, forecasters said.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to last through Monday morning, but wind speeds will be 10 to 15 mph lower than Sunday, forecasters said.

Humidity levels, meanwhile, are also expected to fall across the region to 15% to 20% by mid-Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Further humidity decreases to between 8% and 15% could occur by Sunday afternoon and evening, and again on Monday, forecasters said.

Forecasters predict highs of 75 to 80.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.