Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew scrambles around Colts defenders Darius Leonard (53) and Kameron Cline on Sunday. (Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)









NFL Thursday

MIAMI (0-2) AT



JACKSONVILLE (1-1)





TV: NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.



Line: Jaguars by 3.



Over/under: 48.



Sam Farmer's pick: The Jaguars have a bunch of young talent that plays hard for Doug Marrone and believes in accurate quarterback Gardner Minshew. That’s enough against the struggling Dolphins. JAGUARS 34, DOLPHINS 28