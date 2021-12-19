L.A. Times' high school football lineman of the year: Earnest Greene III

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene of St. John Bosco has proved to be a devastating blocker. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

This story is part of our L.A. Times 2021 fall All-Star football team coverage. Read the full series here.

The second Earnest Greene III steps onto a football field at 6 feet 5 and 330 pounds, the earth doesn't shake but everyone takes notice. As an offensive tackle at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, he has been a man among boys for four seasons.

“Earnest Greene’s impact on our football program here at Bosco over the last four years had a profound effect on our younger players and will continue to inspire other linemen to strive for greatness and to perform at an elite level," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said.

From St. John Bosco's first game to its last game, Greene proved to be a devastating blocker. He has been selected The Times' high school football lineman of the year.

Key play may have been No.. 71 for St. John Bosco, All-American Earnest Greene, making a touchdown-saving tackle. Miami Central later fumbled on the five. https://t.co/ifY5mqS59N — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 21, 2021

How good is Greene? His final four college choices are down to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Georgia.

He displayed his speed and determination against Miami Central in the season opener, saving a touchdown by chasing down the player who intercepted a pass. He was a protector for his quarterbacks and also used his size and strength to open holes for running backs.

"I always had the mindset I can go in there and no matter what, do my job," Greene said.

And that's what he has done — the dirty work in the trenches that led to touchdowns and victories.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.