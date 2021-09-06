L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) delivers shareholders impressive 209% return over 1 year, surging 37% in the last week alone

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Its share price is already up an impressive 209% in the last twelve months. Better yet, the share price has risen 37% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released less than a week ago -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 71% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Since it's been a strong week for L.S. Starrett shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

L.S. Starrett went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that L.S. Starrett has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand L.S. Starrett better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with L.S. Starrett (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

