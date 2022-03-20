From Lürssen to Baglietto, Major Shipyards Are Now Building Hydrogen-Powered Yachts

Michael Verdon
·4 min read

A silent, limitless, zero-carbon power source that can run on ocean water might seem like the stuff of a Jules Verne novel, but the sci-fi-sounding technology of the hydrogen fuel cell will soon be a reality in yachting.

For an industry that adopts new technology at a glacial pace, using this type of experimental power on a superyacht costing tens of millions of dollars is a bold and financially daring step. But four shipyards are outfitting new builds with fuel cells anyway. The first is expected to splash in 2024. If it succeeds, it may one day supplant the hybrid diesel-electric engines and solar-powered sailboats that have served as a first step toward nautical sustainability.

More from Robb Report

“Someone has to be the pioneer,” says Michael Bremen, sales director at Lürssen Yachts, referring to an unnamed superyacht under construction at the company’s German headquarters. Lürssen, which has built many of the world’s largest, most complicated superyachts, won’t even reveal the vessel’s length. But Bremen credits the owner, who also wants to remain anonymous, as someone looking toward the future with enthusiasm: “He’s smart about it. He didn’t jump in without taking stock of everything.”

Harnessing hydrogen presents big challenges: Just storing the highly flammable element in both liquid and gaseous forms requires extremely large, specially outfitted tanks that can consume valuable real estate across a boat’s interior. Plus, waterside hydrogen fueling stations are largely nonexistent. In order to bypass these limitations, Lürssen is using methanol—which can be housed in conventional tanks and converted to hydrogen—as the main fuel source. (The process produces less CO2 than burning diesel, and some forms of methanol can be converted with zero harmful emissions.) Once the fuel cell turns the hydrogen into electricity, it can be used or stored in lithium-ion battery banks. That clean energy powers electric engines, while the cell continues to generate electricity. The fuel cell will run as long as it’s fed hydrogen.

A rendering of L&#xfc;rssen&#x002019;s game-changing fuel cell. - Credit: Courtesy of L&#xfc;rssen Yachts
A rendering of Lürssen’s game-changing fuel cell. - Credit: Courtesy of Lürssen Yachts

Courtesy of Lürssen Yachts

Lürssen and its partner, the Freudenberg Group, have been working on their fuel cell since 2019 and plan to start final testing this spring. The other big benefit of this system is that the cell “doesn’t have any moving parts, so there’s no noise or vibration,” says Bremen.

The fuel cell won’t power the yacht’s main propulsion but instead will run the house load—mainly electricity and air-conditioning—in blissful silence for 15 days, or move the boat at a slow, net-zero-emissions pace for 1,000 miles. Both are significant breakthroughs since they will allow the yacht to stay away from port for weeks or travel into environmentally sensitive waters restricted to electric vessels.

Italian builder Baglietto says it’s building a fuel cell prototype that will be on display at its shipyard by the end of the year. The system can be installed on yachts 171 feet or longer and delivered by the end of 2024 or early 2025. (Sanlorenzo plans to debut its own system around the same time; Feadship also has a fuel-cell system in the works but remains mum on launch dates.)

Baglietto’s system captures hydrogen directly from ocean water, and you can also fill its storage tanks with commercially sourced hydrogen. Like Lürssen’s, its system will power the house load while delivering a silent, slow-mo cruise of six to nine knots. “One of our big goals is to extend the range in zero-emissions mode,” says Alessandro Balzi, director of Baglietto’s energy department. “It allows a yacht into areas where diesel propulsion is prohibited.”

While these systems represent an important step-change in sustainable technology, nobody expects a true, zero-carbon yacht for at least a decade. “Clean energy is not yet there for the main engines,” says Tankoa CEO Vincenzo Poerio, one of yachting’s early adopters of hybrid diesel-electric engines. Hydrogen fuel cells will be a critical component but not the total solution—at least not for a while. “We’ll see multiple systems coming together to feed our need for clean energy—possibly even nuclear-fusion power,” says Poerio. “Owners are asking for yacht designs now that can be swapped out as those systems mature over the next 10 years.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked