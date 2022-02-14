L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay's Fiancée Veronika Khomyn Supports Him at 2022 Super Bowl: 'Proud'

Sean McVay's and Veronika Khomyn

Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

Sean McVay's fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, is rooting for him as he and the L.A. Rams host Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

Before the Rams took to the field to face the Cinncnatti Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Khomyn shared a series of pictures to her Instagram page showing how she's supporting McVay on his big day.

In one of the images, Khomyn, a model from Ukraine, posted a picture of herself wearing a black leather jacket with the Rams' logo and "McVay" written above it.

"Proud," Khomyn said in a caption to a picture posted to her main page.

In another post, she shared a picture with McVay, who became the youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl in 2019, on the sidelines of SoFi Stadium as fans began to fill the stands before kickoff.

"LFGOOOO RAMS!!!" she wrote in a follow-up post.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple met between 2011 and 2013 while he served as a coach for Washington's football team and she was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Khomyn has collected a large social media following on Instagram. She occasionally posts pictures and videos of McVay to her page, which shows them on boats, sharing a night out on the town, and of course, at Rams games.

The two confirmed their engagement in June 2019.

McVay has led the Rams to two Super Bowls since joining the team in January 2017.

During his first Super Bowl appearance in 2019, McVay faced Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots and suffered a heartbreaking 13-3 defeat.

The Rams earned a 12-5 record during the regular season this year and even trounced former Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Rams are now the second team to host and play in a Super Bowl, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.